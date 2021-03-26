'Quad Military Cooperation, Not Military Alliance', Says Army Chief MM Naravane

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday informed that the member nations of the Quad will cooperate militarily, but it will not be a military alliance like North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). His remarks came two weeks after the Quad framework of India, the United States, Australia and Japan pledged to enhance Indo-Pacific cooperation at a time when China's military assertiveness in the region was rising.

'Quad will not be a military alliance', says Army Chief

During the India Economic Conclave, Army Chief stated, "It will not be a military alliance. There will definitely be military cooperation, both bilaterally between the countries of the Quad and as a quadrilateral also. But it would not be a military alliance in that sense. The Quad is actually supposed to be a quadrilateral security dialogue. We keep calling it Quad but the actual aim of that was a security dialogue and this will, of course, have a security part of it. But in this, every country will still be looking at its own interest."

China is trying to 'bulldoze' their way and change the status quo: Army Chief

Army Chief Narvane said that Quad is an alliance among the democratic countries that shared values and have similar international interests, it is not focused against any particular nation. Highlighting the unruly efforts of China, Gen Narvane asserted that the country is trying to "bulldoze" their way and now countries like India, Japan, Australia and the US have realised that they need to take a stand against such activities. He noted, "I do not think Quad is aimed at any particular country. That would be a wrong message if at all it has been viewed that way. It is an alliance of like-minded democratic countries who have shared values and who believe in an international order that is based on rules and regulations."

"They are trying to unilaterally force their way and change the status quo... trying to bulldoze their way and that is not going to be acceptable to any self-respecting country. All these countries are now realising that they need to take a stand and safeguard their interests," Army Chief added.

In the Indo-Pacific, the four Quad member countries have made a commitment to maintaining a rules-based international order. On March 12, the leaders of India, the United States, Japan, and Australia met for the first time under the Quad grouping to discuss expanding collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region, with an emphasis on a coronavirus vaccine initiative to effectively combat the pandemic.

(with inputs from PTI)

