Quad Signs Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief Guidelines; India Calls It Timely Move

In his opening remarks at the Indo-Pacific Quad meeting, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on September 23 said that it is important that The Quad go into constructive agenda given the turbulent times due to global repercussions of the Ukraine conflict, climate event and emergency. Following their opening remarks, Quad leaders signed the Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief Guidelines (HADRG), a move that India called 'extremely timely'.

"The world is going through a very difficult period. We have had a few years with QUAD and now the global repercussions of the Ukraine conflict, climate events and emergencies. Given the turbulent times, I think it is particularly important that QUAD further go into the constructive agenda we have set that we work together on the delivery of public goods. Our efforts and particularly what we're signing today, HADR partnership, which we finalised in Tokyo are extremely timely," EAM Jaishankar said.

The External Affairs Ministers said that the other initiatives in the pipeline are the STEM fellowship programme, an economic framework with many partners beyond Quad and maritime domain awareness.

"I think this is also an opportunity for us together to discuss how to strengthen the UN-led multilateral system," EAM Jaishankar added.

Quad grouping comprises India, the United States, Japan, and Australia. Quad was formed in 2017 to counter China's aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region.

What are Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief Guidelines?

Through the Quad Humanitarian and Disaster Relief Mechanism, Quad partners will be able to coordinate and mobilise civilian-led disaster assistance efforts, with support from civil defence and military assets when needed, to respond to disasters in the Indo-Pacific.

The Partnership provides a framework for Quad partners to coordinate on joint disaster responses and develop a greater understanding of their respective HADR operations. Quad partners may provide joint or coordinated assistance as requested by an affected state in the crisis-alert, crisis-response, or post-crisis-review phases of a disaster.

'QUAD is strong and getting stronger,' says US Secretary of State

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the meeting is evidence that the Quadrilateral coalition is strong and getting stronger.

"Strengthening our multilateral cooperation. I think our countries know very well that the significant challenges that we face as well as the opportunities that are before us demand more than ever that we work together," he said.

Blinken added, "No one of us alone can do what is necessary to meet these challenges. And seize these opportunities."

Image: AP