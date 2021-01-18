Quantum Leap For NCC, Cadets To Be Deployed On Borders And Coasts

In a major pursuit to revamp the NCC, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar announced major advancements and modifications done for the NCC by the government. The Defence Secretary inaugurated the special cleanliness drive organized by the NCC under which 400 NCC cadets will be cleaning up the area around India Gate and Rajpath for the next 15 days. The NCC cadets will also create awareness among people for cleanliness through Nukkad Naataks.

According to the Defence Secretary, On 15 Aug 2020, PM Narendra Modi had announced special NCC induction for border and coastal areas, since then 1 lakh cadets have already been enrolled in these areas. 1090 schools and colleges have been registered for the physical training of these cadets. NGOs have been selected and are being trained and as soon as the schools and colleges are open, physical training will get started.

Taking the implementation ahead the NCC cadets will be given major roles in the border areas and they will get trained in the same institutions where soldiers and officers are trained before induction to the Army, Navy, and Air force. To make the NCC more relevant to coastal states, NCC cadets will be trained in Naval academies and those who are from Air Force-centric places will be trained accordingly by the Air Force.

Defences Secretary Ajay Kumar also said that 1.5 Lakh NCC cadets have supported the country during the Covid Pandemic in various roles and we are proud of them. In another initiative every NCC unit in each state has started maintaining the statue of big leaders, they make weekly visits to the statues and not only clean them but make people aware of the leader. He added that Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat's journey did not stop during the pandemic, it went on with online platforms that show how NCC has adopted itself with technological advances by taking their training ahead by Mobile apps.

Training facilities for NCC are being enhanced by the government. A Quantum leap in the number of New Simulators is being done. In place of one simulator for firing, now 98 simulators will be made available for firing training for NCC. The government had also increased the number of flying simulators from 6 to 44 now. Similarly, Naval simulators have been increased from 11 to 60. Training for the cadets will happen in the same facilities where Army, Navy, and Airforce soldiers and officers get trained.

International exchange programs have been extended to 17 countries from 10 countries earlier, the program will start after the Covid restrictions. The allowance given to the NCC cadets during foreign exchange has been increased from 100 to 750 rupees while the number of students has been increased to 250. NCC alumni association has also been announced by the Defence secretary. A digital platform for NCC inspirational stories has already been launched to take the good work of NCC cadets globally.