Queen Elizabeth Death: Here’s How Mumbai’s Dabbawalas Are Associated With Royal Family

After UK Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the Mumbai Dabbawala Association paid their heartfelt tribute to the Queen saying all the Dabbawalas pray that her soul rests in peace.

The Mumbai Dabbawala Association chairman Subhash Talekar said that the association has had a "very close" relationship with the British royal family ever since Prince Charles visited India, adding that they are sad to hear about the demise of the Queen. "We're very sad to hear about the death of Queen Elizabeth II and all Dabbawalas pray that her soul rests in peace," Subhash Talekar said, ANI reported.

Mumbai Dabbawalas' relationship with the British Royal family

The relationship between Mumbai's Dabbawalas and the British royal family traces back to 2003 when Prince Charles visited them on his first visit to Mumbai and praised them for their professionalism, timeliness, and work ethic. Also, in 2005, Prince Charles invited some Dabbawalas to his wedding with Camila Parker Bowles.

In 2018, the Mumbai Dabbawalas Association on the occasion of the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent gifts to them. Also, when Archie Mountbatten-Windsor was born to Harry and Meghan in 2019, the association sent gifts to the Royal Family on the occasion. Reacting to this kind gesture, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex-- Harry and Meghan thanked the Dabbawala Association in a letter.

Queen Elizabeth II passes away

Earlier on Thursday, Buckingham Palace reported about Queen Elizabeth's health and stated that she was kept under medical supervision. As per reports, the members of the UK Queen's family including Charles, Camilla and Prince William reached Balmoral Castle in Scotland where the Queen was staying.

Moments after UK Royal Family made the announcement that Queen Elizabeth II was no more, Buckingham Palace released an official statement. In the statement, Buckingham Palace said that their Queen had passed away peacefully in the afternoon. Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Queen Elizabeth II, the head of the British royal family, was the second-longest reigning monarch in history. The UK Queen ruled the country for more than 70 years after ascending to the throne on February 6, 1952. Since February 6, 1952, Queen Elizabeth reigned over a Britain that rebuilt from war and lost its empire; joined the European Union and then left it; and transformed from an industrial powerhouse to an uncertain 21st-century society. She worked with 15 Prime Ministers, from Winston Churchill to Liz Truss.