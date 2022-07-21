Question Hour conducted in Rajya Sabha after washout of proceedings for three days

Rajya Sabha on Thursday finally managed to conduct Question Hour amid a protest by opposition parties and a brief adjournment, after the first three days of the monsoon session were washed out due to disruptions.

In the Upper House, Question Hour starts at 12 noon. During Question Hour, members ask questions and the concerned ministers reply.

On Thursday, 15 oral questions were listed and the House was able to take up 13.

The House was first adjourned for about an hour soon after it met for the day as opposition members protested against issues of price rise and Goods and Services Tax (GST) levy on daily essentials. It was adjourned again for 10 minutes during Question Hour as opposition members continued to create an uproar.

The first three days of the monsoon session of Parliament were washed out amid protests by opposition parties, including the Congress, against price rise, GST levy on daily essentials and the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme.

When the House re-assembled for Question Hour after the first adjournment, opposition members started protesting.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh, who was in the Chair, urged the protesting members to not enter the well with placards, saying it was against parliamentary traditions.

"Please go to your seats and do not display placards. They are against Rajya Sabha rules," he said.

"Question Hour is very important and those in the well with placards are wrong," Harivansh said.

Opposition member Sanjay Singh stood before the chair of Secretary General P C Mody, who was not present in the House as he is the returning officer for the presidential election.

Holding a placard, Singh appeared before the deputy chairman and kept raising slogans, prompting the Chair to adjourn the House briefly for 10 minutes around 12.25 pm.

When the House met at 12.35 pm, opposition leaders again entered the well and raised slogans.

However, Harivansh decided to continue Question Hour.

Amid sloganeering against the government on different issues, some members sought to raise a 'point of order'.

With the Chair's permission, Tiruchi Siva of the DMK raised a 'point of order'. He said that he along with another member has given a notice to suspend the listed business and discuss the issue of price rise.

However, Harivansh said there is no provision for raising a 'point of order' during Question Hour.

The Chair also asked some members, including Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, to not do videography and photography in the House as it was not permitted.

Before Rajya Sabha went for a break at 1 pm, the listed papers were laid on the table of the House. Generally, the listed papers are tabled at the start of the proceedings of the day. But that could not be done on Thursday due to disruptions. PTI NKD MJH NKD DIV DIV

