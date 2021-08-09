Quit India Movement: PM Modi Pays Tribute To 'greats' Who Took Part In Freedom Struggle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to those who took part in the historic 'Quit India Movement'. Led by Mahatma Gandhi, the beginning of the end of the British rule movement was commenced on August 8, 1942. Leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister of Assam- Himanta Sarma, Uttar Pradesh- Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Meenakashi Lekhi, and several others paid respects to those who contributed to the movement.

PM Modi wrote that the movement 'reverberated across India and energised the youth of our nation'.

Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement, which played a crucial role in strengthening the fight against colonialism. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, the spirit of the Quit India movement reverberated across India and energised the youth of our nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2021

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath passed on his 'humble tributes' to the 'brave fighters of the freedom struggle'. He also wrote that the movement is known as 'August Karnti' and reminded that this year India is celebrating the 79th anniversary of Quit India Movement.

अंग्रेजी शासन की बर्बरता के खिलाफ संपूर्ण देश में जन चेतना का प्रवाह करने वाली, ‘अगस्त क्रांति’ नाम से प्रख्यात "भारत छोड़ो आंदोलन" की 79वीं वर्षगांठ पर स्वतंत्रता संग्राम के अमर वीर सेनानियों को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 9, 2021

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted saying 'I bow down to brave men, women and children who laid down their lives' during the movement.

This day in 1942 was the beginning of the end of British rule in India as our freedom fighters led by Mahatma Gandhi struck the final blow on the Raj.



I bow down to the brave men, women and children who laid down their lives during #QuitIndiaMovement. pic.twitter.com/FC7Whr8oo7 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 8, 2021

VP Venkaiah Naidu's address on eve of Quit India Movement anniversary

M Venkaiah Naidu, the Vice President of India, greeted the nation on the eve of the anniversary of Quit India Movement Day on Sunday, August 8. The Vice President said, "I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens on the anniversary of Quit India Movement Day." He said that the movement started with Mahatma Gandhi exhorting the countrymen with his powerful slogan, 'do or die', which had infused new energy into our independence movement and had eventually forced the British to leave India in 1947. He also inaugurated an exhibition depicting India's story on the freedom struggle.

Quit India movement - History and significance

The Quit India Movement, which is also known as the August Movement, was launched at the Bombay session of the All-India Congress Committee, led by Mahatma Gandhi during World War II. The movement was called to end the British Rule in India. It was launched after the Cripps Mission has failed. During his speech at the August Kranti Maidan, Mahatma Gandhi addressed the nation calling it a ‘Do or Die’ situation.

The mass protest launched by The All-India Congress Committee demanded the withdrawal of British rule from India. The resolution declared the immediate end of British rule for the success of freedom and democracy. Around 1,00,000 people, including several leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, were arrested during the movement. Quit India Movement Day is observed on August 8, every year.