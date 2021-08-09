Last Updated:

Quit India Movement: PM Modi Pays Tribute To 'greats' Who Took Part In Freedom Struggle

On the anniversary of the 'Quit India Movement' which was initiated to fight against British rule, PM Modi said that Mahatma Gandhi inspired the movement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to those who took part in the historic 'Quit India Movement'. Led by Mahatma Gandhi, the beginning of the end of the British rule movement was commenced on  August 8, 1942. Leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister of Assam- Himanta Sarma, Uttar Pradesh- Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Meenakashi Lekhi, and several others paid respects to those who contributed to the movement. 

PM Modi wrote that the movement 'reverberated across India and energised the youth of our nation'. 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath passed on his 'humble tributes' to the 'brave fighters of the freedom struggle'. He also wrote that the movement is known as 'August Karnti' and reminded that this year India is celebrating the 79th anniversary of Quit India Movement. 

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted saying 'I bow down to brave men, women and children who laid down their lives' during the movement. 

VP Venkaiah Naidu's address on eve of Quit India Movement anniversary

M Venkaiah Naidu, the Vice President of India, greeted the nation on the eve of the anniversary of Quit India Movement Day on Sunday, August 8. The Vice President said, "I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens on the anniversary of Quit India Movement Day." He said that the movement started with Mahatma Gandhi exhorting the countrymen with his powerful slogan, 'do or die', which had infused new energy into our independence movement and had eventually forced the British to leave India in 1947. He also inaugurated an exhibition depicting India's story on the freedom struggle. 

Quit India movement - History and significance

The Quit India Movement, which is also known as the August Movement, was launched at the Bombay session of the All-India Congress Committee, led by Mahatma Gandhi during World War II. The movement was called to end the British Rule in India. It was launched after the Cripps Mission has failed. During his speech at the August Kranti Maidan, Mahatma Gandhi addressed the nation calling it a ‘Do or Die’ situation.

The mass protest launched by The All-India Congress Committee demanded the withdrawal of British rule from India. The resolution declared the immediate end of British rule for the success of freedom and democracy. Around 1,00,000 people, including several leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, were arrested during the movement. Quit India Movement Day is observed on August 8, every year. 

