Quizzed On Satya Nadella's 'CAA' View, BJP Upholds Microsoft India's 'clarification'

BJP leader and spokesperson of the party Sambit Patra while addressing a press conference spoke about the stir on Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's statement over CAA that has sparked off a massive debate on social media. Somewhat defending Nadella, Patra said that the Microsoft CEO has given a clarification for his controversial statement.

"He has given a clarification also. He has said that every country has the right to protect its border. Every country has the right to look after its national security as framed policies for immigration. So of course that's what the government of this country has done. We have framed policies, we are looking after our national security and we were protecting our borders as well," said Patra in the press conference.

Statement from Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft pic.twitter.com/lzsqAUHu3I — Microsoft India (@MicrosoftIndia) January 13, 2020

While speaking to the editors of a US-based media house at a Microsoft event in Manhattan, Nadella expressed his concern over the CAA stating 'what is happening is sad'. Nadella added that he would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant become the next CEO of Infosys.

"I think what is happening is sad... It's just bad....I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the next CEO of Infosys," said Nadella as quoted by US media.

Responding to Nadella's statement of 'Bangladeshi immigrant coming to India and becoming CEO of a leading company', Patra said, "As far as Nadella ji saying he would be happy if some immigrant Bangladeshi becomes the CEO of Microsoft tomorrow, well yes, as far as immigrants are concerned there is a process of citizenship in this country. Anyone can apply for citizenship even the PM has said that. Once they apply for the work permit, once they apply for citizenship, if they become citizens like many have become citizens, off course they can do whatever constitution bestows upon them in this country."

The process of implementing the amended Citizenship Act has started with Uttar Pradesh becoming the first state to start the implementation process after the Centre issued a gazette notification announcing that the CAA has come into effect from January 10, 2020.

