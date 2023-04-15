'Qutb Minar Of Corruption': BJP Hits Out At AAP After Summon To Delhi CM

A day after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was summoned by the CBI for questioning over alleged corruption in the capital’s now scrapped Liquor-sales policy, the BJP on Saturday intensified its attack on Kejriwal stating “Delhi CM has become Qutb Minar of corruption.”

“You said you will give Charminar of good governance and honesty, but today you (Kejriwal) yourself have become Qutb Minar of corruption,” said BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia in a press conference.

“Every bottle has Kejriwal’s marks, public says Arvind Kejriwal, a blatant cheater. Kejriwal was the "kingpin" of the alleged corruption in framing of the Delhi excise policy, now withdrawn, in which his deputy Sisodia has been arrested by the CBI,” he added.

Is Arvind Kejriwal scared of answering questions? Asks BJP leader

Stating the Aam Aadmi Party should answer questions raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party rather than deploying what it called diversionary tactics, Bhatia said “Delhi CM was in the meeting where the policy was made and was the chairman so why shouldn't you be questioned? Are you scared?”

“Kejriwal had a word with Sameer Mahendru, a liquor businessman and prime accused in the excise policy scam, over a video call and asked him to trust Aam Aadmi Party’s communication in-charge Vijay Nair. Now tell the public did you speak with him or not?,” he asked.

“What is your relation with liquor thekedar?” the BJP leader questioned further.

Why Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned?

According to the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi Liquor Policy Case, the agency wants to probe whether there have been any acts of commission or omission.

The central agency has maintained oral submissions have been made by a few in this case. It is to delve into the possibility of whether Delhi CM Kejriwal was aware of the alleged deliberate change in the wholesale profit margin for the Liquor dealers in the policy from 5% to 12%. It is believed by the investigating agencies that the alleged change was made at the behest of the South group.

AAP terms it 'vendetta politics'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) however alleges that the BJP is engaging in vendetta politics and also confirmed Arvind Kejriwal will appear before the Central agency on April 16.

There are allegations that the Excise policy was manipulated to favor liquor dealers and the south group following which money raised from the policy was routed by AAP for purposes of electioneering in Goa.