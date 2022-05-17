'Qutub Minar Built After Demolition Of 27 Temples': Union Minister Patel Backs ASI Probe

Union Minister Prahlad Patel on May 17 reiterated the claims of Qutub Minar being built after vandalising 27 temples. Terming it unfortunate, the minister said that “anti-Hindu sentiments” like such shouldn’t be allowed to prevail. The Minister of State for Jal Shakti further backed the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) probe in the matter and said that the court order in the case would be honoured.

“There is a claim that 27 temples were vandalised for building Qutub Minar. This is unfortunate. This anti-Hindu sentiment should not prevail,” Prahlad Patel told the media while speaking about the case pertaining to the idols being found in the Qutub Minar complex. The minister went on to add that there was enough evidence to prove that there were temples and idols at the complex where the Qutub Minar stands.

“There were three places related to the dignity of India about which the country has been very sensitive; Kashi, Mathura and Ayodhya,” the minister said. “About Qutub Minar, it is written over there in Farsi that it has been built by destroying 27 temples and this was written by the people who committed this, not the ASI or government. No evidence will be bigger than this,” he further added.

“We don’t have any complaints with the people who are doing criticism on our claims, because the truth was out. But I believe that if this audacity was shown in some other country, instant action would have been taken,” he further said while commenting on the court action in the matter. “ASI is a government agency whose popularity is worldwide, their way of investigating and its officials are called from other countries,” Patel told the media. “We should let the Court do its job with full space, independence and honour,” he stated.

Court restrains ASI from removing Hindu idols in Qutub Minar complex

Earlier, a Delhi court had ordered the ASI not to remove two idols of Lord Ganesha from the Qutub Minar complex till further orders. The orders were passed by Additional District Judge Nikhil Chopra. The plea filed in the Saket court sought restoration of Hindu and Jain deities, and the right to worship within the Qutub Minar complex in Mehrauli. The petition claimed that a temple complex existed inside the complex before the invasions.

The plea prayed for the declaration of principal deity Tirthankar Lord Rishabhdev and principal deity Lord Vishnu, along with Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva, Goddess Gauri, God Surya, Lord Hanuman, including presiding deities of 27 temples who have the right to be restored and worshipped with proper rites and rituals. Qutab-ud-din Aibak, the first Muslim ruler of Delhi, commenced the construction of the Qutab Minar in 1200 AD.

Image: ANI, PTI