Qutub Minar Lights Up In Red And White To Mark Anniversary Of Polish Solidarity Movement

In order to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the solidarity movement in Poland, Qutub Minar was lit in the colours of the Polish Flag on August 30. The iconic monument, situated in Delhi was lit in red and white hues, which signify the two colours of the Polish Flag. Photographs of the illuminated building are now doing rounds of the internet after being initially shared by the Polish Ambassador.

Adam Burakowski, the Ambassador of Poland to India took to Twitter to post a series of photographs which show him standing next to a red and white Qutub Minar. The photograph captures the glimmering building from different angles amid a starry night sky. One of the pictures also features Burakowski standing next to a board which read, “40 Solidarność,”, which in English translates to 40 solidarity.

Polish Solidarity Movement

Forty years ago, the independent trade union Solidarnosc was founded in Poland, making the end of communism in Europe. On August 31, 1980, shipyard electrician Lech Walesa, who was representing striking Polish workers, sat down at a table with Poland's vice premier, Mieczyslaw Jagielski, to sign a joint agreement. The most important concession made by the government after weeks of strikes at several Polish companies was to allow the formation of a free trade union. On September 17, Solidarnosc (meaning 'Solidarity') was officially founded as the first independent trade union behind the Iron Curtain.

