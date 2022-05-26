Qutub Minar Row: VHP Demands Re-establishment Of Hindu Temple In Monument's Complex

International Joint General Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Surendra Kumar Jain on Thursday demanded to re-establish Qutub Minar as a Hindu temple. His remarks come a day after the All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) passed a resolution demanding the central government to make sure implementation of Places of Worship Act 1991.

The VHP leader said that the whole area of Mehrauli depicts that there were Hindu temples. "The walls around the iron pillar at Qutub Minar have Hindu Goddess idols. Also, the ASI board at Qutub Islam says that it was made after demolishing 27 temples," Jain said.

Jain also claimed that the Muslim community offered namaz at the monument's complex for years without permission. He also demanded to re-establish the Hindu temple at the Qutub Minar site.

"For years, they were offering Namaz there illegally. When they were asked for permission, they refused to show it because they know they didn't have ut. They always refused to show paper because they know they were wrong. Along with the permission to offer prayers, we demand to reestablish Hindu mandir, Hindu mahal or Hindu Bhawan at the Qutub Minar site," Jain told news agency ANI.

On the row over Gyanvapi and Mathura mosques, the VHP leader said that the wrongs of the past will be exposed soon. "The matter is in court but we all know the truth. The truth will come out soon."

ASI opposes in court plea seeking restoration of Hindu & Jain deities inside Qutub Minar complex

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Tuesday strongly opposed a petition before a Delhi court seeking restoration of Hindu and Jain deities inside the Qutub Minar complex in New Delhi, asserting that it is a place of worship and its existing status cannot be altered.

The submission was made by the ASI as Additional District Judge (ADJ) Nikhil Chopra said that the main issue arising out of the petition was the right to worship, and asked how can one claim a legal right for restoration for something which happened 800 years ago.

"Qutub Minar is not a place of worship and since the time of its protection by the central government, Qutub Minar or any part of Qutub Minar was not under worship by any community," ASI said.