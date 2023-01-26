R-Day: AP Governor Harichandan Unfurls Tricolour, Narrates Govt's Achievements

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Thursday unfurled the national flag on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day celebrations at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) at Vijayawada near here.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and senior officials attended the event.

Speaking at the event, the Governor said the state government is following the Constitutional spirit of giving equal opportunity to everyone, looking beyond caste, religion, region and political affiliations.

Harichandan said the present regime, having realised that no serious effort was made earlier to change the fate of marginalised sections, has embarked upon an unprecedented direct benefit transfer through which an amount of Rs 1.82 lakh crore has reached the intended beneficiaries to date in a most transparent manner.

"Establishing that our State government is not a government of words but a government of deeds, we have brought in real Gram Swaraj in just 43 months which cannot be seen anywhere in the country. Village/ Ward Secretariats and volunteer system form an important element to realise Gram Swaraj," he said, recalling the government's achievements.

The government has proposed to take up the construction of 30.20 lakh houses with a project cost of Rs.54,360 crore. So far, 18.63 lakh houses with a project cost of Rs 33,544 crore were taken up and 2.3 lakh houses were completed and the remaining are at various stages of construction, the Governor said.

AP is the first state in the country which has undertaken a comprehensive land re-survey after 100 years using the most modern and advanced survey technologies for the best accuracy up to 5 cm, he said.

The re-survey project is being taken up in 17,584 villages, spread across 2.26 crore acres of agricultural lands and 85 lakh acres of government and private lands, he added.