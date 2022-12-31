R-Day Celebrations: BSF's Camel Contingent To Include Women In Regal Attire And 'pagh'

Border Security Force's first-even women contingent in regal attire will be seen riding the camels along with their male counterparts in the Republic Day parade, 2023. The prominent BSF Camel contingent has been a part of the Republic Day parade since 1976.

The attire that the female contingent will be wearing on the Republic day celebration is being designed by a celebrated designer Raghavendra Rathore. He is known for heritage clothing wears.

The attire will represent the various treasured crafts of the nation. It will be fashioned in different parts of India and at last, will be assembled in-house at Raghavendra Rathore's Jodhpur studio.

All about the garment's designs

The uniform of Mahila Praharis for the BSF Camel Contingent brand will embrace sartorial and cultural elements of Rajasthan's history in its design. The privilege, functionality, and honour of wearing the uniform of the National Forces' will also be reflected in the design. It matches with the iconic RRJ Jodhpuri Bandhgala which is majestically elegant and classical.

The fabric of the uniform for the Republic Day celebration is textured and handcrafted with zardozi work for various trims from Banaras. This design is being done in the 400 years-old Danka technique.

A striking pagri- a turban

Along with the uniform, a striking pagh - a turban, inspired by the heritage pagh of the Mewar region of Rajasthan will also be worn by the women BSF camel contingent on the Republic Day celebration.

Pagh is an element of the cultural clothing of Rajasthan. Meanwhile, it is a sign of one's prestige and honour in Mewar.