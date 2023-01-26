R-DAY: LG, CM Ask People To Work To Strengthen Democracy

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted people on the occasion of Republic Day on Thursday and asked them to strengthen democracy and the Constitution of the country.

The chief minister also unfurled the national flag at his official residence in Civil Lines.

Extending his good wishes to the people on the occasion, the LG paid tribute to freedom fighters and martyrs.

He called upon people to safeguard, nourish and strengthen the ideals, values and provisions contained in the Constitution.

"Let us again dedicate ourselves to safeguard, nourish and strengthen the ideals, values and provisions contained in our Constitution and move forward shoulder-to-shoulder for making a strong, peaceful and powerful India," Saxena said in a tweet.

आइए, हम अपने संविधान में निहित आदर्शों, मूल्यों और प्रणालियों के पोषण, सुरक्षा और मजबूती के लिए खुद को फिर से समर्पित करें, और एक मजबूत, शांतिपूर्ण और शक्ति सम्पन्न भारत बनाने के लिए कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर आगे बढ़ें। — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) January 26, 2023

In his Republic Day message, Kejriwal asserted it was responsibility of all to strengthen democracy in the country.

The people and the rule by the people are the most important in a republic, Kejriwal said.

"Many congratulations and good wishes to all the countrymen on Republic Day. In a republic, the people and the rule by the people are most important. Our freedom fighters made many sacrifices to establish the republic of India. Now it's our responsibility to strengthen this republic," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

सभी देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की बहुत-बहुत बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ।



एक गणराज्य में जनता और जनता का शासन सबसे महत्वपूर्ण होता है। भारत में गणतंत्र की स्थापना के लिए हमारे स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों ने बहुत क़ुर्बानियाँ दी हैं। अब अपने गणतंत्र को मज़बूत करने की ज़िम्मेदारी हम सबकी है। 🇮🇳 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 26, 2023

At the Delhi government's Republic Day function on Wednesday, he had raised the issue of alleged "harassment" faced by states and UTs at the hands of the Centre-appointed governors and LGs.