R-Day Parade Preparation In Full Swing In Delhi; India's Cultural Heritage On Display

Ahead of the 74th Republic Day, performers from various states were seen practising for the grand event at Cariappa ground in the Cantonment area of Delhi in full swing.

The tableaux of different states such as Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, and Uttarakhand were seen enthusiastically preparing for the parade.

One of the performers from Arunanchal Pradesh spoke to Republic about their performance and said, "We are performing Cham Dance and we usually do this on super festivals." The Cham practised in the monasteries is a unique ritualistic mask dance, designed as a secret tantric practice, and is performed by Buddhist monks and nuns.

A tableau of NCB (Narcotics Bureau of India) was also seen at the ground who will be participating in the Republic Day for the very first time.

Garud Special Forces to march in on Kartavya Path

The Garud Special Forces of the Indian Air Force will also be marching on Kartavya Path for the first time on Republic Day, which will be led under the supervision of Squadron Leader PS Jaitawat and Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy will be the contingent commander.

Notably, for the first and the last time Indian Navy's spy plane IL 38 will also be flying over the Kartavya Path. formerly known as Rajpath.

Egypt's President to be the chief guest for Republic Day

This year, the Chief Guest for Republic Day is Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. Along with the service personnel, military equipment like missiles and vehicles like tanks will also be paraded on Republic Day. As per sources a 120-member military contingent from Egypt will also be taking part in the grand day.

Interestingly, this is the first time all official invites for the parade will be sent online, as per officials.