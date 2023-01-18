R-Day Parade: VIP Seats Slashed; Check List Of Events To Be Displayed At Rajpath

As India is gearing up to celebrate the 74th Republic Day celebrations, the Ministry of Defence has informed that the number of seats for the VIPs in the R-Day parade has been significantly cut down. Notably, from nearly one lakh seats allowed for the public in the pre-COVID era, the number of seats has been cut down to just 45,000.

Giving details regarding the celebrations that are going to take place on January 26, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane said, “Celebrations have been planned reflecting the Prime Minister’s vision of Jan Bhagidari.”

“The Republic Day celebrations are going to be week-long commencing on January 23, the birth anniversary of great national icon Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and culminating on January 30 which is observed as Martyrs’ Day. The celebrations will be a tribute to INA veterans, people and tribal communities who participated in the freedom movement,” he added.

Programmes scheduled for Jan 26

Traditional march past at Kartavya Path comprising a grand parade by the contingents of the Armed Forces and Paramilitary Forces

Tableaux display by states and central ministries and departments Cultural performances by children

Acrobatic motorcycle rides

A fly-past

Beating the Retreat ceremony at the Vijay Chowk

Prime Minister’s NCC rally

Apart from these events, many new events, including the Military Tattoo and Tribal dance festival; Veer Gatha 2.0; the second edition of Vande Bharatam dance competition; performances of Military and Coast Guard bands at the National War Memorial; an All-India School Band Competition; a Drone Show and projection mapping during Beating the Retreat ceremony, will also be organised as part of the Republic Day celebrations this year.

Indian Armed forces to perform

Horse Show

Khukuri Dance

Gatka, Mallakhamb

Kalaripayattu

Thang-ta

Motorcycle Display

Air Warrior Drill

Navy Band

Martial arts

Around 20 tribal dance troupes from all across the country will perform during the military tattoo event as approximately 60,000 spectators are expected to attend the event.