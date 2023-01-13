R-Day Parade: Where To Buy Tickets? Online Booking, Counters, Price Details Here

The Republic Day is around the corner and this year will bring opportunity for the citizens who are keenly looking forward to the Republic Day parade to witness it on the refurbished ‘Kartavya Path’ (earlier known as Raj Path).

As the Republic Day rehearsals are in full swing and the grand parade route will soon start getting decked up for the annual parade, the bookings to watch the spectacle will also begin.

How to attend Republic Day parade

People can now book tickets online to register for attending the Republic Day parade on January 26 on www.aamantran.mod.gov.in. From a given device, a maximum of 10 tickets can be booked. The tickets are available at three different prices of ₹20, ₹100 and ₹500. Below is the stepwise guide for online booking.

Step 1

Visit the website www.aamantran.mod.gov.in.

Step 2

A registered user can login, submit a mobile number and generate an OTP.

Step 3

A new user will have to fill in personal details like like name, date of birth, address and phone number.

Step 4

Login by using the registered mobile number and OTP

Step 5

A Purchase Ticket page will open up asking the user to select the event type listed down on the screen. (FDR-Republic Day Parade, Republic Day Parade, Rehearsal-Beating The Retreat, Beating The Retreat – FDR, Beating The Retreat Ceremony)

Step 6

Proceed to payment

Step 7

Download the Republic Day ticket

Physical counters

Republic Day programme tickets can also be bought via physical ticket counters in Delhi, apart from online facilities. The tickets will be available from January 7 to January 25.

The tickets can be bought at the counters from 10:00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM (except January 23 due to full dress rehearsal).

1 Jantar Mantar (Near Main Gate)

2 Pragati Maidan (Gate No 1)

3 Parliament House Reception Office, ( a special counter only for the Members of Parliament)

4 Sena Bhawan (Gate No 2)

Identification documents required for offline counters

While buying the ticket, any government document like Aadhaar card, Voter ID can be presented.

Image: PTI