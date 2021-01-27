R-Day Violence: Tear Gas Gun Snatched From Security Personnel By Protester, Video Out

A day after the farmers' tractor parade led to violence and anarchy on January 26, a shocking video has come to the fore in which an agitating protestor is seen with a tear gas gun which he had snatched from the Delhi Police personnel who were deployed to ensure law and order on Republic Day. This gun was also seen at the Red Fort as the violent protesters laid siege at the Red Fort. The tear gas gun is still missing, according to sources from Police. As per DCP, it was snatched at Mukarba chowk and later taken to Red fort. Moreover, in North district, the magazine of cops have also gone missing.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said that more than 300 personnel of the police force have been injured after being attacked by protesting farmers on January 26. According to sources, Crime Branch and Special Cell both are looking into the matter and an SIT has been formed to investigate the violence. The police will hold a press briefing over the violent incidents in the national capital on Tuesday.

A tear gas gun, that was snatched from security personnel at one of the locations where incidents of violence took place yesterday, was seen at Red Fort: Delhi Police



(Source: Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/5DxNkW4brP — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021

Delhi Police personnel & families to carry silent march against violence

The families of Delhi Police personnel announced that they will be staging a peaceful and silent march against the protestors and farmers. According to sources, former Delhi Police officials will also join the protest and they have further requested the on-duty police personnel to join the protest as well. Over 1,500 police officials along with their families are expected to join this protest.

In the wake of farmers' tractor rally turning violent, the Centre on Tuesday decided to deploy additional paramilitary troops in Delhi to restore peace and maintain law and order. The decision to deploy additional paramilitary personnel was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava among others.

Delhi Police has booked some of the farmers' leaders including the likes of Yogendra Yadav, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Baljeet Singh, Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Buta Singh Burjgil, Rakesh Tikait and Joginder Singh Ugraha, while 200 protestors have been arrested in connection with the violence. The leaders have been booked for violating the NOC that was given by the Delhi Police. On January 26, farmers were seen riding bikes brandishing swords, sticks and vandalised a bus, drove tractors at full speed towards the police personnel who were blocking them. The protestors also vandalised parts of Red Fort and planted their flag atop its podium. One of the protesters breached the Red Fort and unfurled a saffron flag and a yellow flag bearing the holy Sikh symbol atop the dome of the Fort. Most of the political parties have condemned the violence but targeted the Centre on the failure of Law and order in Delhi.

