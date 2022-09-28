R Venkataramani Appointed As New Attorney General Of India; To Succeed KK Venugopal

Senior advocate R Venkataramani has been appointed as the new Attorney General of India for a period of three years. His appointment will become effective from October 1, 2022.

"The president is pleased to appoint Shri R Venkataramani, Senior Advocate as Attorney General for India for a period of three years from the date he enters upon his office," the Ministry of Law and Justice said in a statement.

R Venkataramani joined the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu as a lawyer in July 1977. Practising in the Supreme Court since 1979, Venkataramani was nominated as a senior advocate by the top court in 1997. He was appointed as a Member of the Law Commission, in 2010 and again in the year 2013 for another term.

Venkataramani will take over as the Attorney General of India from KK Venugopal who has been unwilling to continue in the post due to "personal reasons".

Earlier, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi had declined the central government's offer to be the next Attorney General of India.

Rohatgi was the AG from June 2014 to June 2017. He was succeeded by Venugopal, who was appointed to the post in July 2017. Venugopal, whose term will end on September 30, was reappointed as the top law officer of the country for three months on June 29.