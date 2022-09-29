R Venkataramani Issues 1st Response On Being Appointed Attorney General, Thanks PM Modi

After being appointed as the new Attorney General of India for a period of three years, senior advocate R Venkataramani issued his first response on Wednesday. In a video message, he expressed gratitude towards PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju for bestowing faith in him. Venkataramani also asserted that he will discharge his responsibility without fear and favour. He will take over as the A-G from senior advocate KK Venugopal who will retire on September 30.

Senior advocate R Venkataramani remarked, "I am deeply grateful to all these people who have made this possible for me. There are many of them. And I must also thank the Honourable Prime Minister, Home Minister and Law Minister for placing confidence in me to take up this very sensitive assignment. And I only wish and pray that given the assistance I have been bestowed with by all my friends, I will be in a position to discharge this responsibility without fear or favour and without ill-will and to the best of my abilities."

Enrolled in the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu in 1977, he joined the chambers of PP Rao, senior advocate in the Supreme Court two years later. He established an independent practice in the Supreme Court in 1982. In 1997, the SC appointed him as a senior advocate. Appointed to the Law Commission of India in 2010, he was reappointed for a second term in 2013. Venkataramani also has several publications to his credit including books- on ‘Land Reforms’ (Co-author: 1975); ‘Judgements of Justice O. Chinnappa Reddy’, Volume on ‘Torts’ in the series of Halsbury’s Laws of India and Restatement of Indian Law (Public Interest Litigation).

"I thank the Hon'ble Prime Minister, the Home Minister, the Law Minister for placing confidence in me to take up this sensitive assignment"#WATCH Senior Advocate Sh. R. #Venkataramani express himself after being appointed as the new Attorney General for India w.e.f 1st Oct'22 pic.twitter.com/ytTVxrMpXC — Office of Kiren Rijiju (@RijijuOffice) September 28, 2022

Mukul Rohatgi turns down offer

Earlier on September 25, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi turned down the Union government's offer to be the next Attorney General of India. While sources told Republic TV that he had agreed to return as the AG a few days ago, he had second thoughts. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Rohatgi attributed his decision to "personal reasons". He was appointed the A-G for a three-year term after the Narendra Modi-led government came to power at the Centre in 2014. However, he resigned from the post in June 2017 and resumed his private practice thereafter.

Subsequently, veteran legal luminary, KK Venugopal replaced him. Just before the end of his term in 2020, he was reappointed as the A-G for one year. While he received another one-year extension in 2021, he initially expressed his unwillingness to continue beyond June 30 this year in wake of his advanced age. But he agreed to continue as the A-G for three months to enable the Centre to zero in on his successor.