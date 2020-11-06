Rabiya Khan Breaks Down Over Arnab’s Arrest, Makes Emotional Appeal To Fight Injustice

Questioning the Maharashtra government over Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, mother of late Bollywood actor Jiah Khan, Rabiya Khan remarked that the incident has crossed the heights of 'injustice and tyranny'. Rabiya asserted that Arnab, who has been fighting for justice, has been put behind the bars. Arnab was illegally arrested and assaulted by the Maharashtra Police on November 4 and is presently under judicial custody.

Speaking on the Debate on Friday, Rabiya Khan said, "Ever since I heard this, I have had sleepless nights. One man who was raising his voice against injustice is put behind bars. I am so overwhelmed. I am just praying constantly. It is the height of injustice, tyranny, dictatorship and cruelty to the common people, who are fighting for justice and who are fighting for the vulnerable."

"I am so overwhelmed. I invoke everyone that just tweeting and social media isn't enough. I wish I was in India, I would have been on the streets roaring and shouting with slogans and asking them to release Arnab," Rabiya added emotionally.

Bombay HC adjourns bail plea

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Bombay High Court adjourned the hearing of the bail petition of Arnab Goswami until 12 PM on Saturday. Assuring that all parties will be heard, Justice Shinde suggested Arnab's counsel Abad Ponda to move the bail application on the administrative side for the Chief Justice to allot it to the division bench. Arguing for Arnab's release, senior advocate Harish Salve stated that no permission had been taken by the police for reopening the abetment of suicide case as per the order of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM).

Advocate Harish Salve presented a strong case in the court as he pointed out that the CJM not only refused police custody but also mentioned that Arnab's arrest is illegal. Salve noted, "There is a prima facie finding of the Magistrate before you that the arrest is illegal. The root is tainted with illegality. This should weigh with your lordships. This whole thing is mala fide".

Arnab's shocking arrest

In a shocking development at 7.45 am on Wednesday, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out while the cameras were turned off. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son. The Mumbai Police told Republic TV that Arnab has been arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in a mocked-up case.

After being taken to the Alibag Police Station, his lawyer informed that Arnab had suffered an injury on his left hand after being heckled by the police. As per the lawyer, he was pulled by his belt and was beaten on the back of his spine. While the Chief Judicial Magistrate rejected the plea of the Raigad police who had sought police custody, Arnab was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. Critically, while pronouncing the judgment, the CJM observed that there is no chain showing nexus between the suicide and the role of the accused.

