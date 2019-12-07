Rabri Devi Slams CM Nitish Kumar & Deputy Sushil Modi Over 5-yr-old’s Rape In Darbhanga

Former Bihar CM and RJD leader has slammed the Nitish Kumar state government over the rape of a 5-year old in Darbhanga. She also criticized Deputy CM Sushil Modi for evading reporter's questions about the same. She has called them "shameless, helpless, and cowards." She also said that this is the government of "Save the rapist, increase the rape".

“ये रेपिस्ट बचाओ, रेप बढ़ाओ “वाली नीतीश सरकार है। बेशर्म, नाकारा और धिक्कार।



हर मोर्चे पर मैदान छोड़ कर भागने वाला कमजोर असहाय डरपोक उप(चुप)मुख्यमंत्री..



हर वक़्त बात-बेबात बड़बड़ाने वाले के मुँह में शर्म घुस गया। https://t.co/AsDQjO0Loj — Rabri Devi (@RabriDeviRJD) December 7, 2019

Tejashwi Yadav condemns 5-year old's rape

In yet another incident of rape in the country, a 5-year was allegedly raped in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Friday. The prime accused is allegedly an auto driver from the same district, who is absconding as per reports. The victim is reportedly in critical condition. Reacting to the heinous act, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav stated that Bihar had become a rape state. He added that after Buxar, Samastipur, and Gopalganj, now Darbhanga had been added to the list. He alleged that rapists' morale is at sky-high levels as the Muzaffarpur child gang rapists were protected by the government.

Unnao rape survivor passes away

The Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze on Thursday died due to cardiac arrest in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on December 6. While the victim was initially treated in Lucknow’s SMC government hospital after she suffered 90% burn injuries, she was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday night. She had a cardiac arrest and breathed her last at 11:40 pm after her condition deteriorated at 8:30 PM.

"The Unnao Rape victim died in Safdarjung Hospital. She died due to cardiac arrest. She had suffered over 90 per cent of burn injury," an official statement by Safdarjung Hospital read.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath broke his silence on the incident and called it "unfortunate". In an official statement, the CM expressed his grief over the death of Unnao rape victim. He expressed his full condolences to the family. Yogi Adityanath also said all accused have been arrested and the case will be taken to a fast-track court.

