Rabri Throws Out Aishwarya's Belongings, Sends Two Trucks Of Wedding Gifts To Her Father

The Aishwarya Rai - Tej Pratap drama seems to be unending. It's getting murkier with each passing day. On Thursday evening, Rabri Devi forcefully broke open the lock of Aishwarya's room at her official residence 10 Circular Road in Patna and sent 2 trucks of wedding gifts to Aishwarya's father Chandrika Rai's residence.

'I will not accept these things'

Chandrika Rai alleged that "Without any prior notice or intimation Rabri Devi has sent two trucks of belongings. I don't know what it is. How can I accept it? How did they break open Aishwarya's room when the matter is still pending in court. They have stolen jewellery and a mobile phone. I will not accept these things. Some security personnel came and wanted to dump the goods in my house which I refused. Aishwarya will also lodge an FIR for theft of her belongings by breaking open her room lock. The court has ordered for maintenance for Aishwarya and we are not happy with the order of the court and we plan to challenge it in the court."

'I was hired by someone by Rabri Devi's residence'

For some time, the drivers of the 2 trucks along with Rabri Devi's security personnel had escaped. But after some time, Republic TV tracked the driver who confessed by saying "We have got these goods in two trucks from Rabri Devi / Tejashwi Yadav's residence. The belongings were kept in Aishwarya's room and the lock was broken and the goods were loaded in the truck in the presence of Rabri Devi. I was hired by someone from Rabri Devi's residence and was asked to dump the goods at Chandrika Rai's residence but they are not willing to accept it."

Police officials reached Chandrika Rai's residence to access the situation and Chandrika Rai told them that he is not going to accept the truck-full of goods. I fear they would have sent some illegal things to get me arrested. While the report was being written, Sachivalai Police Station DSP Rajesh Kumar Prabhakar sent a woman SHO to get in touch with Rabri Devi and convey her that Aishwarya's family is not accepting the wedding gifts which have been returned.

On December 22, the Patna family court had ordered for interim maintenance of Rs 22000/- per month and Rs 2 lakh compensation for litigation fees to be paid to Aishwarya by Tej Pratap from August 2019. Aishwarya and Tej Pratap got married on May 12, 2018, and in November 2018, Tej Pratap filed a divorce petition in Patna family court. Ever since, Aishwarya's family has tried to broker peace with Tej Pratap but in vain. On December 14, Aishwarya was thrown out of Rabri Devi's residence and ever since she has been living with her parents. Aishwarya has filed 2 separate cases of domestic violence and dowry harassment against Tej Pratap, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti.

