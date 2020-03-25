'I Plead With Folded Hands...': Here's Rabri Devi's Response To 21-day Corona Lockdown

Former Bihar CM and RJD leader Rabri Devi extended her support to the 21-day lockdown in the country, stating that the lack of discipline in this situation could prove to be 'fatal'. She also stated that she pleads to everyone 'with folded hands' to stay put and not venture out. "Remember, lack of discipline could be very fatal. The cooperation of everyone is expected. I plead with folded hands, please stay at home. Do not come out," read her tweet.

याद रखीं अनुशासन के कमी बहुत घातक होई।



रऊवा लोगन के सहयोग अपेक्षित बा।



हाथ जोड़ 🙏 के विनती कर रहल बानि घरे रहीं, बाहर मत निकलीं लोग। — Rabri Devi (@RabriDeviRJD) March 25, 2020

'There is absolutely no need to panic'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people not to panic and assured citizens that there will be no shortage of essential commodities and medicines during the 21-day lockdown period. "There is absolutely no need to panic," PM Modi said in a tweet "Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this," he said.

My fellow citizens,



THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC.



Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this.



Together, we will fight COVID-19 and create a healthier India.



Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020



Advising people not to hoard essential items, PM Modi said, "By converging around shops, you are risking the spread of Covid-19. No panic buying, please. Please stay indoors." According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has reported about 536 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Eleven people have died so far due to the deadly virus.

