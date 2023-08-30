Race To The Sun: How India's Aditya L1 Differs From NASA's Parker Probe

India's Aditya L1 is poised to make history as it becomes the first Indian space mission dedicated to studying the Sun. According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the mission is scheduled to be launched on September 2 via its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle. The Aditya L1 probe will be carried into orbit by the PSLV C-57. Positioned strategically at the L1 Lagrange point, approximately 1.5 million kilometres away from Earth, Aditya L1 will be in an advantageous orbit for continuous solar observation, free from disruptions like eclipses. As per reports, India's first solar probe will reach the average-sized star within four months.

The Parker Solar Probe, the one closest to the sun

NASA's Parker Solar Probe, launched in 2018, is designed to "touch the Sun." This spacecraft will orbit closer to the Sun's surface than any before it, making it venture where no man has been before. It will withstand extreme heat and radiation to study the solar corona, solar wind, and high-energy particles. Armed with advanced instruments and a carbon-composite shield, the Parker Solar Probe's unprecedented proximity provides vital insights into solar dynamics, space weather, and the Sun's impact on Earth.

Proximity to the Sun: A key contrast

In contrast to Aditya L1's strategic distance, NASA's Parker Solar Probe will be within 3.9 million miles of the Sun's searing surface, as per NASA claims, and is already in the corona which is considered to be hotter than the surface itself. This approach will allow the probe to gather unparalleled data from the Sun's upper atmosphere, the corona, known for its puzzling higher temperatures compared to the Sun's surface.

Differences in Payloads

Aditya L1 carries a suite of seven specialised instruments designed to unravel the Sun's mysteries.

Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC) : Capturing images and spectral data of the solar corona, shedding light on its temperature, velocity, and density.

Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) : Offering high-resolution imagery of the photosphere and chromosphere, aiding in the understanding of these essential solar layers.

Solar Low Energy X-ray Spectrometer (SoLEXS) : Focused on observing soft X-rays, revealing surface activity on the Sun.

: Focused on observing soft X-rays, revealing surface activity on the Sun. High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer (HEL1OS) : Providing crucial hard X-ray data, contributing to insights into high-energy solar phenomena.

: Providing crucial hard X-ray data, contributing to insights into high-energy solar phenomena. Aditya Solar Wind Particle Experiment (ASPEX) : Enabling in-situ analysis of solar wind particles, particularly protons and heavier ions, for comprehensive solar wind studies.

: Enabling in-situ analysis of solar wind particles, particularly protons and heavier ions, for comprehensive solar wind studies. Plasma Analyser Package For Aditya (PAPA) : Analysing electrons and heavier ions in the solar wind through in-situ observations.

: Analysing electrons and heavier ions in the solar wind through in-situ observations. Advanced Tri-axial High-Resolution Digital Magnetometers: Measuring magnetic fields in the solar corona, enhancing our understanding of solar magnetic dynamics.

On the other hand, Parker Solar Probe's four scientific instruments include the Fields Experiment (FIELDS), Integrated Science Investigation of the Sun (ISIS), Wide-Field Imager for Solar Probe (WISPR), and Solar Wind Electrons Alphas and Protons (SWEAP). These instruments focus on studying magnetic fields, plasma, energetic particles, and imaging the solar wind, collectively aiming to comprehend the solar corona's extreme heat, solar wind acceleration, and the sources of high-energy particles.

Mission Objectives

Both missions have similar objectives. Aditya L1's continuous monitoring from a distance will provide insights into solar activities and potential impacts on Earth's technology, if successful. Meanwhile, Parker Solar Probe's close encounters has offered insights into solar wind acceleration, enhancing our ability to predict events that could disrupt satellites and communication systems.

The sun race so far

Several space agencies have undertaken significant solar missions aimed at unravelling the mysteries of the Sun. In 2018, NASA, in collaboration with ESA, launched the Parker Solar Probe, which was designed to make direct contact with the Sun's corona. This was followed by the launch of the 'Solar Orbiter' in 2020, another joint effort between NASA and ESA, with the objective of enhancing our understanding of the Sun's influence on space.

Positioned within 26 million kilometres from the Sun, the Solar Orbiter was equipped with 10 advanced instruments. It successfully captured images of the solar north and south poles, a feat that was achieved through collaboration with the Parker Solar Probe. The combined efforts of these two missions provided a "never-before-seen global view" of the Sun, as stated by NASA. Japan, China, and Russia also contributed to solar exploration endeavors.