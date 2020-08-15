Racism & COVID: How Nagaland's Dr Achumi Fought Both Battles & Continues To Serve Humanity

On the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day, Republic Media Network salutes the bravery of warriors battling the COVID-19 pandemic in the fronline. Medical workers across the globe have been leading the war against the pandemic. Dr Angukato Achumi is also one such doctor who has fought the battle and continues to do so despite the hurdles that have come his way.

Subject to racism, Dr Achumi overcame the obstacle and continued to serve humanity as he operated at the Midnapore Medical College in West Bengal, a state which has also been severely-hit by the virus. Joining Republic TV on Saturday, Dr Achumi, who hails from Nagaland, spoke about his battle against COVID-19 and racism and how he overcame both to continue helping people.

Speaking to Republic TV, Dr Achumi said, "Since the COVID pandemic kicked in, normal life has shifted. After the lockdown, there was restrictions on vehicular movement so I had to travel from hospital to my home by foot, be it midnight or in the morning. During that time, I faced racism because of the way I look."

"I was unhappy with the incident. They spat on me and they called me names. But it didn't stop me and I have seen a lot of people suffering. There are people dying of hunger more than COVID. I have seen a lot of people getting denied proper medical treatment and being in the government hospital, I felt what the patients were feeling. Since my childhood, it has been my aim to be a doctor and serve humanity. That is why I chose not to give up," he added.

Dr Achumi also highlighted that his landlord was supportive of him and helped him when he faced abuse. He highlighted, " I was seeing media reports daily about people from the north-eastern region being harassed. Things were different for me because my landlord was very kind. The moment I was verbally harassed, I called my landlord and he was very supportive and instantly went to the police station."

