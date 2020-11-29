Radical Group SFJ Attempts To Hijack Farmers' Agitation, Offers $1 Mn To Protesters

Amid the escalated protests by farmers against the farm laws passed in the parliament, Radical Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice has offered support of USD 1 million to the protestors. The group's Chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu released a video on Sunday, promising aid to the protestors who are injured or whose tractors have been damaged during the protests.

In an attempt to hijack the farmers' agitation and provoking the citizens of Punjab, Pannu deviated from the issue for which the ongoing protests are carried out and instead asked the protestors to register their vote for freedom of Punjab from the Union of India.

He attempted to mislead the citizens by calling it a "fight between Punjab and Hind", adding that the solution to it was "Khalistan and Freedom (Azaadi)" and appealed "to support the referendum to free Punjab from India".

Protestors reject Amit Shah's offer

The farmer's Unions on Sunday rejected the offer by Union Home Minister Amit Shah who had requested the agitating farmers to stop the blockade on the Delhi borders and instead assemble at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari after which talks can be initiated between the government and the protesting unions ahead of the specified date of December 3.

While addressing a press conference at the Singhu border, Surjeet Singh Phul, the state president of BKU Krantikari (Punjab) called the Nirankari ground an open jail and the pre-condition to assemble at the ground as an insult to farmers.

"We are not accepting the Central government’s invitation because there was a condition in that invitation. It was- ‘All the farmers who are sitting on the roads and highways should move to Burari ground with their vehicles. When all the farmers will go to the Burari ground, the government will commence talks with them from the next day’. This condition is an insult to the farmers," Surjeet Singh Phul said.

Farmers protests against farm laws

Thousands of farmers continued to protest the Centre's new farm laws at the Singhu and Tikri borders on Saturday blocking national highways for the third day as they refused to move to the designated protest site in north Delhi, a day after they clashed with security personnel who stopped them from entering the city. The clash between the protestors and Haryana Police led to the latter using water cannons and tear gas, while the former resorted to stone pelting on the police personnel.

Farmers have expressed doubts that the new laws will impact the MSP mechanism and the APMC Mandi system and will leave them at the mercy of Corporates with the entry of private sector entities. However, the Centre has given assurance on multiple occasions that the new laws will not impact the MSP system, whereas, it will give farmers the freedom to sell their produce outside of the Mandis while also having the option to sell them in Mandis if they wish to, as against the earlier compulsion to sell only through Mandis. Centre has contended that the farmers will also allow the farmers to sell their produce directly to private sector entities without being dependent on the middlemen and APMC regulators.

