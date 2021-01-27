Radical SFJ Announces Reward Over Red Fort Flag Incident; Eyes Budget-day Parliament Siege

Political hijacking by pro-Khalistani secessionist outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) continued on Wednesday as it announced a reward of $350,000 to the protestors who hoisted a flag at the Red Fort on Republic Day.

In another attempt to provoke the protesting farmers to indulge in anti-national activities, the SFJ also called for a siege on the Parliament on Budget Day, i.e on February 1.

The radical pro-Khalistan outfit has made multiple attempts to infiltrate the ongoing protests in the national capital and has made shocking offers in the name of rewards to propagate their Khalistani agenda. Ahead of Republic Day, the SFJ had announced a cash reward of USD 2,50,000 for hoisting the Khalistan flag on January 26 at the India Gate on Republic Day.

READ | 300 Delhi Police Personnel Injured In Farmers' Rally Riot; SIT Formed As Sit-in Resumes

Prior to that, the radical outfit had urged them to target electricity companies allegedly owned by 'Ambanis' in order to 'plunge Delhi into darkness' on a national day. Moreover, the SFJ urged farmers to display portraits of Bhindranwale and Beant Singh - Indira Gandhi's assassin - while taking out the 'Kesari tractor rally' on Republic Day.

Farmers breach Red Fort, wreak havoc in Delhi

Similar scenes were witnessed on Tuesday as the farmers who proposed to take out a peaceful "Kisan Tractor Rally" resorted to violence by breaking barricades, violating permitted routes, attacking police personnel, and storming the iconic Red Fort. Some anti-national elements among the protestors climbed atop the rampart of the monument and planted the Nishan Sahib.

READ | One Day On, Shock & Outrage At Tractor Charging Police, Cops Jumping Off From Red Fort

According to a statement by Delhi Commissioner SN Shrivastava, 300 personnel have reported injuries in the violence. One protester died after his tractor overturned near ITO, one of the major flashpoints of riots. A total of 22 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence on January 26. According to sources, Crime Branch and Special Cell both are looking into the matter and an SIT will be formed as well.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhi border points, including Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur, since November 28, demanding a complete repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

READ | BJP Demands Capital Punishment For Pro-Khalistani SFJ For Provoking Protesting Farmers