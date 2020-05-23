Interrogation Report Of 2 ISIS Suspects Accessed, Radicalisation Module Exposed

In a major revelation, Republic TV on Saturday, has accessed investigation details of terror suspects of an ISIS module - ISKP, arrested in March in connection with instigating anti-CAA protests. The couple - Jahanzaib Sami and wife Hina Bashir Beg are residents of Kashmir, reveal sources. Sami held an MBA degree, while Hina was a web-designer and worked in Delhi's Jamia Nagar. Both were arrested on March 8 and have been interrogated by security forces since then.

Details of ISIS module 'radicalisation'

Sources state that Hina Bashir Beg - a fan of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, had followed the ISIS Facebook page in 2016 and posted about Syria, Israel, and Palestine, which led to Facebook disabling her profile. Beg allegedly met her husband Jahanzaib on Facebook and they both used 'Telegram' (social messaging app) to instigate and allegedly recruit youth to the ISIS module. Sami considered Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi as the Caliph and promoted ISIS ideology on social media platforms and made fake profiles to instigate.

Sami was also allegedly in touch with the Pakistan commander of the Islamic State Of Khurasan Province (Indian branch of ISIS). Sources add that the couple was linked to Abdullah Basith - recruitment head of ISIS in India. Basith was initially arrested by Telangana police in 2015, then released on bail, before subsequently being arrested in August 2018 by NIA for alleged ISIS activities via Instagram and other social media platforms.

ISKP suspects nabbed in Delhi

On March 8, Sami and Beg were arrested by security agencies from New Delhi's Okhla. They were allegedly trying to exploit the protests against CAA to incite Muslim youth to carry out terror strikes. Incidentally, Okhla from where the suspects have been detained houses the famous Shaheen Bagh - where protests have been continuing since December 15. Sources claimed that links are being drawn with the Delhi riots that took place on February 23,24 and 25 - while President Donald Trump visited India, the violence increased killing 53 and injuring over 200.

Anti-CAA protests

The protests against CAA which began in Assam has speedily spread throughout the country. Violent protests have been witnessed in Assam, West Bengal where numerous public property damaged and internet snapped in places. In Delhi where buses were burnt and Jamia Millia students were attacked by Delhi police, culminating into violent riots between anti-CAA and pro-CAA supporters in North-East Delhi. The biggest focal point of the anti-CAA agitation was the Shaheen Bagh protests mainly led by Muslim women and the several similar protests across the nation since December 15. Hundreds have been detained in all these states. The protests were against the amended Citizenship Act which amends the Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship.

