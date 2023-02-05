Raebareli: High Speed Bolero And Dumper Vehicle Collide; Three Dead, Two Serious

Three people died in a road accident after a high speed Bolero car collided with a dumper vehicle in the Bachhrawan police station area. The accident occurred at about 5 am on the on the Lucknow Fatehpur Highway near nanda kheda village.

The deceased have been identified as Rajesh Singh (50), Anugrahpratap Singh, Pratabhanu.

Driver of the dumper vehicle absconded

The injured in the accident were taken to the district hospital by 108 Ambulance however the driver of the dumper vehicle absconded from the spot. Police have launched search operations to nab him.

The three people riding in the Bolero car died, while the condition of two is serious. The police took the bodies of the deceased in possession and sent them for postmortem. All the people who were coming back from Lakhimpur Kheri after attending a marriage Tilak ceremony are said to be the residents of Khaga in Fatehpur district.

