Rafael-M Or F/A-18 Super-Hornet? Which One Between Them Is The Better Multi Role Aircraft

After the Indian Air Force, the Indian Navy is looking to modernise its naval fleet by inducting the INS Vikrant as the second aircraft carrier being commissioned into the Navy. Indian Navy will replace its ageing fleet of Mig-29K with modern aircrafts.

The Indian Navy has completed trials of various companies for its fighter programme. The Indian Navy had initiated the process of procuring 57 fighter jets for its two aircraft carriers. The two finalists for the Navy’s new fighter jet are the french Rafael Marine aircraft and F/a-18 super hornet for its fleet.

How Rafael Marine Compares With F-A/18 Super Hornet

Dassault Rafael Marine: Rafael is a french word meaning “ gust of wind” and is a twin-engine multi-role 4.5 generation aircraft manufactured and designed by Dassault Aviation of France. The Indian Air force has already received its order of 36 Rafael fighter jets from France. They have two squadrons making a total of 36 fighter jets. Rafael Marine is a naval version of the Rafael fighter jets with a similar configuration.

It has a delta wing design and is capable of higher G-forces as much as 11-G and is available in single as well as dual-seater variants. It is 15.27 m long and has a wingspan of 10.80 m. The Rafael has GIAT 30M/719B cannon mounted on it with capability with controlled 0.5 or 1-second bursts at 2500 RPM. Rafael is equipped with a primary missile as the multi-target fire and forgets the air-to-air MBDA MICA missile. In beyond visual range air to air missile, Rafael has MBDA Meteor.

Boeing F/A- 18E/F Super Hornet:

The F/A-18 is developed by aerospace and defence giant Boeing and has a 20% larger airframe with 41% more Range and more improved General electrics F414 engines, providing 35% more thrust. It has a much speed of 1.8 similar to the Rafael thanks to the GE Sourced dual engines and is equipped with M61A1 Vulcan rotating canon that can fire 6000 rounds per minute. Super Hornet has a semi-active radar, homing air intercept missile (known as AIM-7 Sparrow) missile. In beyond visual range air to air missiles, Super hornet has AIM-120 AMRAAM.