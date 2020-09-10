'Rafale A Stern Message To All Those Eyeing India's Sovereignty,' Says Rajnath Singh

While speaking at the Rafale induction ceremony from Indian Air Force's base in Ambala, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh sent a stern message to 'all those' eyeing India's sovereignty saying that the induction ceremony was an example of the nation's resolve to maintain its 'territorial integrity'.

"Rafale induction is a big and stern message for the entire world, especially to those eyeing our sovereignty. This induction is important considering the kind of atmosphere at our borders or should I say the kind of atmosphere created at our borders," said Rajnath Singh.

"In my recent foreign trip, I put the point of view of India in front of the world. I also made everyone aware of our resolve to not compromise our sovereignty and territorial integrity under any circumstances. We're committed to doing everything possible towards this," he added.

I feel proud to say that our national security has been a topmost priority for PM Shri @narendramodi.



Many obstacles came in the way of finding the air power that we are able to witness with our eyes today. But we were able to overcome those obstacles. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 10, 2020

The Defence Minister also addressed the recent tensions at the LAC where the security forces preempted an attack by the PLA saying, "I would like to congratulate our colleagues of the Indian Air Force today. During the recent unfortunate incident at the border, the swift and deliberate action taken by Indian Air Force near LAC shows your commitment. The speed at which IAF deployed its assets at the forward bases creates confidence that our Air Force is fully prepared to fulfil its operational obligations."

He also spoke about how the induction of Rafale into IAF represented the strengthening ties between India and France. Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly was also present at the induction ceremony at the Indian Air Force Station in Ambala.

I am happy to state that in the security concerns of this region; the views of India and France converge and we are cooperating with each other in dealing with common challenges like maritime traffic security and piracy. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 10, 2020

Rafale induction ceremony

The formal induction ceremony of the Rafale fighter jets began with a traditional 'Sarva Dharm puja' at the Ambala Air Force Station on Thursday morning. Praying for the security of the nation and the success of the new Rafale jets, Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian priests narrated short prayers to bless the fighter jets.

This was followed by a spectacular aero-show from the IAF's daredevils, including some breathtaking mid-air moves from the lightweight Tejas fighter jets. Later on, the Rafale jets received the traditional water cannon salute, as the nation formally welcomed the fourth-generation fighter jets into the IAF folds.

