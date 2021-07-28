Rafale Aircraft: IAF Formally Inducts 2nd Squadron Of Aircraft In West Bengal's Hasimara

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday, 28 July 2021, formally inducted five French-made Rafale aircraft into its Squadron No 101 under the Eastern Air Command (EAC) at the Air Force base in Hasimara in West Bengal.

Rafale inducted with a flypast and water cannon salute

The induction ceremony at the Main Operating Base (MOB) in Hashimara witnessed a flypast and a traditional water cannon salute.

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, CAS formally inducted Rafale aircraft into No. 101 Sqn at AFS Hasimara in Eastern Air Command (EAC) on 28 Jul. The event included a flypast and a traditional water cannon salute.





Air Chief Marshal, RKS Bhadauria PVSM AVSM VM ADC, Chief of the Air Staff presided over the induction ceremony. On arrival, the Cheif of Air Staff was received by Air Marshal Amit Dev AVSM VSM, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command.

"Inducting of Rafale has been carefully planned at Hasimara"

Addressing the personnel during the induction ceremony, CAS Bhadauria said that the induction of Rafale had been carefully planned at Hasimara, keeping in mind the importance of strengthening IAF's capability in the Eastern Sector. Recalling the glorious history of the 101 Squadron which bestowed upon them the title of 'Falcons of Chamb and Akhnoor', the CAS urged the air force personnel in Hasimara to combine their zeal and commitment with the unmatched potential of the newly inducted platform.

Addressing the Stn, CAS said that the induction of Rafale had been carefully planned at Hasimara, keeping in mind the importance of strengthening IAF's capability in the Eastern sector.

'Falcons of Chamb and Akhnoor' to dominate whenever and wherever required: RKS Bhadauria

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria added that he had no doubt that the Squadron would dominate whenever and wherever required and ensure that the adversary would always be intimidated by their sheer presence.

Recalling the glorious history of 101 Sqn, CAS said that he had no doubt that the Sqn would dominate when ever & where ever required & ensure that the adversary would always be intimidated by their sheer presence.

101 Squadron is the second IAF Squadron to be equipped with Rafale aircraft. The Squadron was formed on May 01, 1949, at Palam and has operated on Harvard, Spitfire, Vampire, Su-7, and MiG-21M aircraft in the past. The glorious history of this Squadron includes active participation in the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars. On the other hand, the first squadron, the 17 'Golden Arrows' has been already stationed at Ambala and has been patrolling the borders of China in eastern Ladakh and other areas.

Hasimara - A pivotal post of strategic importance

The induction of the second fighter aircraft squadron in Hasimara is considered to be a 'pivotal post' of strategic importance that will be boosting the Indian force along the Indo-China border in the Northeast, keeping a check on Chinese dominance in the region.

Earlier, India and France got into an inter-governmental agreement for providing India with 36 Rafale jets at a cost of 59,000 crores, out of which the Indian Airforce has already received 26 aircraft from France and the rest are expected to be delivered in the next few months. The first batch arrived in July 2020, while the second batch in November 2020 followed by the 3rd batch in January 2021. India is expected to have an entire fleet of fighter aircraft by 2022. Ambala and Hasimara were selected as the 'main operating home bases' for the 4.5-generation Rafales, though the omni-role fighters can operate from anywhere in the country as and when required.

The twin-engine Rafale jets are capable of carrying out a variety of missions of ground and sea attack, air defence and air superiority, reconnaissance, and nuclear strike deterrence. Also, they are capable of carrying several potential weapons involving Scalp cruise missile and MICA weapons system.