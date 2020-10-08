On 88th IAF Day, Rafale Wows With Incredible Air Acrobatics & 'hockey Field' Radius Turns

On the 88th Indian Air Force Day, the IAF held an air show at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad where it showcased its air power. The newly inducted Rafale exhibited various manoeuvres during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations. It carried out a minimum radius turn within an area smaller than a hockey field forming a figure of eight, on the 88th IAF day, at Hindon airbase.

Rafale fighter jet features in Air Force Day parade; Watch it exhibit various maneuvers

#WATCH Rafale fighter jet carries out a minimum radius turn within an area smaller than a hockey field forming a figure of eight, on the 88th IAF day, at Hindon airbase pic.twitter.com/3GB7CMs0YX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2020

#WATCH Indian Air Force fighter jet carries out vertical charlie manoeuvre at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad, as IAF celebrates its 88th anniversary today.#AirForceDay2020 pic.twitter.com/K68On8puHb — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2020

Flares fired by the Eklavya formation

#WATCH: Flares fired by the Eklavya formation including Apache and Mi-35 attack helicopters at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad.#AirForceDay2020 pic.twitter.com/ps70ymRp3X — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2020

The Tejas LCA, Jaguar, Mig-29, Mig-21 and Sukhoi-30 aircraft were part of the parade, besides the newly inducted Rafale fighter jet. Five Rafale fighter jets were formally inducted into the IAF on September 10 in a major boost to India's air power capability at a time when the country has been engaged in a months-long tense border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

Glimpses of the #AFDay parade 2020.#AFDay2020#AirForceDay pic.twitter.com/OkESAevQmX — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 8, 2020

IAF's helicopter fleet like Mi17V5, ALH Mark-4, Chinook, Mi-35 and Apache were also part of the flypast. Planes like C-17, C-130, Dornier and DC-3 Dakota were also part of the celebrations. The Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the IAF was established in 1932.

