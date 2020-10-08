Last Updated:

On 88th IAF Day, Rafale Wows With Incredible Air Acrobatics & 'hockey Field' Radius Turns

The newly inducted Rafale exhibited various manoeuvres during the 88th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. Watch video here:

On the 88th Indian Air Force Day,  the IAF held an air show at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad where it showcased its air power. The newly inducted Rafale exhibited various manoeuvres during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations. It carried out a minimum radius turn within an area smaller than a hockey field forming a figure of eight, on the 88th IAF day, at Hindon airbase.

Rafale fighter jet features in Air Force Day parade; Watch it exhibit various maneuvers

Flares fired by the Eklavya formation 

The Tejas LCA, Jaguar, Mig-29, Mig-21 and Sukhoi-30 aircraft were part of the parade, besides the newly inducted Rafale fighter jet. Five Rafale fighter jets were formally inducted into the IAF on September 10 in a major boost to India's air power capability at a time when the country has been engaged in a months-long tense border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

IAF's helicopter fleet like Mi17V5, ALH Mark-4, Chinook, Mi-35 and Apache were also part of the flypast. Planes like C-17, C-130, Dornier and DC-3 Dakota were also part of the celebrations. The Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the IAF was established in 1932.

