Newly Inducted Rafale Fighter Jets Participate In Full Dress Rehearsal For IAF Day; Watch

The newly inducted Rafale fighter jets were put on display during the full-dress rehearsal ahead of the Indian Air Force (IAF) Day parade at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad. The Air Force will celebrate its 88th anniversary on October 8 with the Rafale aircraft making a debut adding to the splendour of the parade.

The Paratroopers from the IAF's skydiving team ‘Akash Ganga’ undertook full dress rehearsal on Tuesday for the grand celebration. A total of 56 aircraft, including 19 fighters, 19 helicopters, seven transport aircraft, nine Surya Kiran, two Vintage aircraft and 11 static display aircraft will showcase their might during the parade.

The Rafale fighter would fly in the ‘Vijay’ formation along with the Jaguars and then in the ‘Transformer’ formation with the Sukhoi-30 MKI and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas fighter on Thursday.

READ | Air Force Day: IAF Displays Its Best In Video Marking 'momentous Journey' Of 88 Years

Rafale boosts India’s air ability

The Rafale is a 4.5 generation, twin-engine omnirole, air supremacy, interdiction, aerial reconnaissance, ground support, in-depth strike, anti-ship and nuclear deterrence fighter aircraft, equipped with a wide range of weapons. The multi-role Rafale jets, built by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, are known for air superiority and precision strikes.

Dassault Rafale aircraft were inducted into the No-17 (Golden Arrows) squadron of the IAF at Ambala in July. The fighter jets were formally inducted on September 10, in a major boost to India's air power capability. The contract to procure 36 Rafale fighter jets was signed between India and France in 2016, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Paris. While ten aircraft have already arrived in India, the remaining jets are slated to be delivered in a phased manner over the next year.

READ | IAF Chief Talks Rafale, Tejas & '2-front War' In Pre-Air Force Day Annual Press Conference

Addressing the media ahead of the event on Monday, Chief of air staff Air Chief Marshall RKS Bhadauriya said, IAF is one of the best air forces in the world. He said the integration of Rafale fighters with arms and censors has given the Air Force an operational edge and the ability to shoot first and deep.

The IAF is upgrading itself aggressively on all fronts. AN32 fleet and MI17 are both getting upgraded. More than 450 different aircraft are being manufactured ingeniously, as the Air Force moves towards becoming robust, redundant and self-reliant.

READ | Rafale Fighter Aircraft To Feature In Air Force Day Parade

READ | Indian Air Force Is Well Prepared For A Two Front War: IAF Chief