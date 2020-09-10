Rafale's Air Show Video: IAF's Most Advanced Jets Thrill All Beholders; Watch These Moves

Indian skies on Thursday morning witnessed Rafale prowess on display as the country welcomed the magnificent fighter jets in a formal induction ceremony at the Indian Air Force base in Ambala. Flanked by SU-30 and Jaguar aircraft, the Rafale jet performed stunning manoeuvres entering with the arrow formation, thundering in answer to sceptics' jibes. From displaying its high-speed capabilities, the Rafale fighter aircraft then flew at low-speed finally landing back on the Ambala runway as it received its customary water cannon salute.

Shortly after, Indigenous light combat aircraft Tejas took-off in the Indian skies performing equally stunning formations during Rafale induction ceremony.

#RafaleInduction | Tune in to watch the spectacular air display by the Rafales at Air Force Base Ambala; HAL Tejas to join, here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/yW0tNp3Gmm — Republic (@republic) September 10, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly witnessed the air display of the fourth-generation aircraft. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria were also present at the event.

The five Rafale jets, three single-seat and two twin-seater trainers landed at the Ambala airbase on July 29 nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of the aircraft at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore.

What sets the Rafale jet apart?

The Rafale is fitted with 14 hardpoints and 13 India-specific enhancements. Its total external load capacity is more than 9 tonnes. Hence, it can lift the equivalent of its own empty weight in payloads. Its loitering capacity is 1.5 times that of the Sukhoi. The range is 780 to 1055 km as against 400-550 km of a Sukhoi jet. Similarly, the Rafale jet can engage in 5 sorties per 24 hours against 3 by the Sukhoi.

Moreover, the Rafale is powered by two SNECMA M88 engines, which helps it attain a range of more than 3,700 km. Having a top speed of 2223 km, it is equipped with laser-guided bombs weighing 900 kg. 2500 rounds per minute can be fired from its internal cannon. Rafale considered as a 4.5 generation aircraft will now lead the IAF's fighter jets. Also, Rafale maintenance time per flight hour is 2.25 hours against 6-8 hrs for other fighters.

