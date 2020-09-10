'Rafale Jets Expected To Intimidate & Dominate': IAF Chief Mentions 'current Scenario'

The newly inducted Rafale fighter jets are expected to ‘intimidate and dominate the enemy whenever and wherever deployed’ said Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria at the formal induction ceremony on Thursday.

In his address at the Ambala Air Force Station, Air Marshal Bhadauria said, “Its matter of honour for me as Ambala will be the new home to the IAF inventory. From this base, Rafale jets will have the ability to reach to the areas of interest. Full range of mission and capabilities of aircraft is very impressive.”

The IAF chief said that the French fighter jets have flown and undergone intensive training including the firing of advanced weapons, ever since they landed in India. ‘They are good to go and deliver,’ he added.

The Air Chief said that the induction of Rafael in the Air Force has been unique and credited it to the support of the French Government, which ensured the timely its induction. The deal would not only empower the air force but also build stronger ties with France, he added.

“This timely induction could not have been possible without the French Government's support. We thank for their support to ferry aircraft. This will not only give air force more capability but will be a milestone in the strategic relationship. Efforts need to continue. I expect golden arrows to intimidate and dominate the enemy whenever and wherever deployed,” the IAF chief said.

Formal induction ceremony of Rafale Jets

The formal induction ceremony of the Rafale fighter jets began with a traditional 'Sarva Dharm puja' at the Ambala Air Force Station on Thursday morning. Praying for the security of the nation and the success of the new Rafale jets, Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian priests narrated short prayers to bless the fighter jets.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly attended the induction ceremony at the Indian Air Force Station. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria were also present at the event.

The five Rafale jets, three single-seat and two twin-seater trainers, landed at the Ambala airbase on July 29 nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of the aircraft at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore.

What sets the Rafale jet apart?

The Rafale is fitted with 14 hardpoints and 13 India-specific enhancements. Its total external load capacity is more than 9 tonnes. Hence, it can lift the equivalent of its own empty weight in payloads. Its loitering capacity is 1.5 times that of the Sukhoi. The range is 780 to 1055 km as against 400-550 km of a Sukhoi jet. Similarly, the Rafale jet can engage in 5 sorties per 24 hours against 3 by the Sukhoi.

Moreover, the Rafale is powered by two SNECMA M88 engines, which helps it attain a range of more than 3,700 km. Having a top speed of 2223 km, it is equipped with laser-guided bombs weighing 900 kg. 2500 rounds per minute can be fired from its internal cannon. Rafale considered as a 4.5 generation aircraft will now lead the IAF's fighter jets. Also, Rafale maintenance time per flight hour is 2.25 hours against 6-8 hrs for other fighters. Speaking about the Rafale, IAF chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria had backed the Rafale against China's untested F-35 knockoff J-20.

