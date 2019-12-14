Raghav Chadha: People Are Inspired By AAP Govt And Are Joining To Make It Stronger

Aam Aadmi Party's National spokesperson Raghav Chadha disclosed some of the details of the party's partnership with I-PAC, which is headed by Prashant Kishor.

Chadha said, "Five years ago, a party with the biggest majority came to power in New Delhi, and that was the Aam Admi Party under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal. In those five years, a lot of work has been done irrespective of the field - education, health, water Wifi, security. The AAP government has done solid work and because of that, a lot of people have been inspired and influenced. Today, people are joining the AAP to make it stronger. I welcome IPAC and Prashant Kishor for joining our team."

On being asked the need to get IPAC on board, Chadha said, "When you do a lot of work, and so much work that it's talked about not only in the country but also globally. People are happily impressed with the work done by the Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government and are thus joining our team."

AAP ropes in I-PAC

On Saturday morning, the Delhi Chief Minister and the founder of the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal announced and welcomed I-PAC on board the AAP for the upcoming Delhi elections.

The organization helps in formulation policies as well as shape different parties form campaign strategies during elections. In the past, I-PAC has assisted JDU's campaign during the 2015 Bihar elections, Capt Amrinder Singh's campaign during the 2017 Punjab elections, and Jagan Mohan Reddy's campaign during the Assembly elections last summer. He has already tied up with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and is understood to be in talks with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for the respective state assembly polls.

Prashant Kishor, who heads IPAC, is a member of the JDU. However, all's not well between party chief Nitish Kumar and Kishor, since the latter recently tweeted against the stand taken by the JDU on the Citizenship Amendment Act a few days ago. The JDU, which is in alliance with the BJP backed the proposed changes. Kishor was upset with the stand taken and in a series of tweets, criticized the party supporting the Bill.

