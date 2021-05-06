Raghav Chadha Raises Concerns Over Depleting Levels Of Yamuna River Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairman Raghav Chadha has reiterated his concerns for decreased water levels of Yamuna River which might affect the COVID-19 hospitals in the National Capital and said that they have approached the Supreme Court to intervene in this matter. Majority of Delhi's water supply is dependent on the Yamuna river which enters Delhi from Haryana.

An apex court bench comprising of Chief Justice of India Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana was scheduled to hear the matter today. In an official statement, Raghav Chadha said-

"There has been a reduction in the water levels of the Yamuna leading to water shortage in many areas of Delhi. We have knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court and requested their intervention in telling Haryana that these are very challenging times. Coronavirus is spreading across the country. Delhi is continuously witnessing a surge in COVID cases. Hope a situation like a major water shortage in the capital city does not arise."

He further said, "Haryana is leaving very little amount of water in the Yamuna river streamed toward Delhi. In technical terms, the water level which should be at 674 feet has reduced to 667.5 feet. There has been a fall in approximately 7 feet, which is huge difference in water level."

DJB vice-president, however, did assure that as of now, there is no shortage in hospitals but such a scenario must be kept at bay. While speaking to the media, he said that precautions were already taken to maintain status quo however, continuously depleting water levels is a threat to this slow-burn crisis.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader further spoke of another highly critical aspect of the National Capital currently; speaking of medical oxygen cylinder, he continued,

"Delhi requires 976 MTs of oxygen to completely fulfill the demand of the State however, the Centre is allocating 555 MTs oxygen to Delhi, which is half of the total requirement." He added, "the problem is not only with oxygen requirement. The Centre should also deliver cryogenic tanks, in which this oxygen is carried, to various States similar to the manner that the Central government is allocating oxygen.

Aforesaid concern has gone up to the apex court and the Delhi High Court. Both courts have demanded and questioned the Centre to provide Delhi with a quantity of medical oxygen that would not only suffice but surplus so that it could be kept in stock ensuring a smooth inflow in the medical infrastructure.