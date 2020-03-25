Raghav Chadha Reviews DJB's Preparedness To Ensure Uninterrupted Water Supply In Delhi

Delhi Jal Board's (DJB) vice-chairman Raghav Chadha on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness of the Jal Board to maintain uninterrupted water supply and unhindered sewage services in the national capital as entire India remains in lockdown for 21 days.

A press release issued after the meeting read: "The stock position and availability of chemicals and other items used in the treatment of water was reviewed and directions were given to the officials to ensure the supply chain of such essential chemicals and other items, which are required to maintain the supply of clean drinking water remains uninterrupted."

"Water distribution through water tankers was also reviewed and necessary instructions were given about coordination with the local police officials for unhindered movement of tankers and instructions concerning social distancing while supplying the water through tankers," added the release.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India enters Day 1 of 21-day lockdown; confirmed cases at 519

Post the review meeting, senior DJB officials were directed to coordinate with local police, DMs and SDMs in the neighboring satellite towns to arrange travel facility for employees who travel to work from outside Delhi. The engineering divisions were asked to make sure that there is adequate water supply and were instructed to send tankers to night shelters set-up by the government, where the food is being provided to the poor and destitute.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's Wednesday date, the National Capital has recorded 35 positive cases of Coronavirus and has witnessed one death due to the deadly disease. India has so far recorded 606 positive cases of Coronavirus and 10 people have died of the disease.

READ | Delhi HC suspends all district courts' functioning amid 21-day pan-India COVID-19 lockdown

PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown amid Coronavirus

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi on Tuesday, announced a 21-day lockdown throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew applies to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

"From midnight, across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. There will be a complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, villages will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

READ | Delhi L-G seeks action against landlords harassing doctors, nurses amid COVID-19 outbreak

READ | Coronavirus: Functioning of district courts in Delhi suspended till April 15

(With inputs from ANI)