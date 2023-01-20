Gurumurthy Takes On Raghuram Rajan: 'Must Classify Him As An Opposition Leader'

S Gurumurthy, noted economic thinker and editor of Thuglak, said former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan should be classified as an Opposition leader. Speaking at the Republic Dialogues in Pune, S Gurumurthy said there were people who were creating an atmosphere of cynicism in the country. Gurumurthy also questioned Raghuram Rajan's decision to walk with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

No neutral mindset

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Gurumurthy slammed Raghuram Rajan for his forecast about the Indian economy and said Rajan should be classified as an opposition party leader, then it will be easy to understand whatever he says.

"As far as Raghuram Rajan is concerned, he once made an honest statement, that the entire NPA is a creation of the UPA government but having said that how did Rajan walk with Rahul Gandhi? And how Rahul Gandhi walked with a man who made such remarks. I cannot understand, as they believe people forget easily and a new picture will obliterate the old facts, None of this looks credible".

Gurumurthy then spoke about Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the Indian economy. "I don't think anybody should be responding to Rahul Gandhi because he calls himself the new Rajiv Gandhi. He feels that his past was a burden and he has admitted it. Whether his future is promising or not he has to prove then only we can consider Rahul Gandhi's opinion as something to be responded to as irrelevant."

'Safe, not cheap'

Responding to Former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian's statement on Apple's investment in India where he questioned the sustainability, S Gurumurthy said the company wants to invest here not because it's cheaper to make phones here but because it is safe.

"The entire idea of cheaper supply chains has been finished, from cheap sources to safe sources is the new shift in the world. So that is why the economy is also changing as safety goes long term as compared to cheapness. If India is being approached by the West, it is only in its own interest. They need to strengthen and develop India in every sense of the term otherwise the West itself won't be secure. Do you think they would have tolerated our position on Russia-Ukraine? Permutation and combinations have changed," he added.

Hailing India's current global position and growing economy, Gurumurthy said India is in an advantageous position but will never misuse that position. "The greatest guarantee the world has about India is that it will not be an immoral country and it is because of our civilisation. I am not worried about these people making such remarks our journey will continue. I endorse what Ratan Tata said that India has a very interesting next 25 years ahead. This is the kind of time we have always been hoping for".