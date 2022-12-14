Raghuram Rajan Fancies Himself As The Next Manmohan Singh: BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya

Raghuram Rajan fancies himself the next Manmohan Singh, tweeted Amit Malviya, Bharatiya Janata Party's IT cell chief, after videos emerged of the former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor walking with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday. Malviya said Rajan walking with Gandhi was not a surprise.

"Raghuram Rajan, former RBI Governor, a Congress appointee, joining Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is not a surprise. He fancies himself as the next Manmohan Singh. Just that his commentary on India’s economy should be discarded with disdain. It is coloured and opportunistic," Malviya tweeted.

Ex-RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan joins Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently passing through Rajasthan. Ex-RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan made the headlines on Wednesday by joining the Congress scion. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the former RBI governor can be seen walking alongside Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur.

In the video that is going viral on social media, Rahul Gandhi is seen having a discussion with Raghuram Rajan while marching during the party's outreach programme.

#WATCH | Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan briefly joins the Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Yatra resumed this morning from Bhadoti of Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/KAQSonrfxE — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2022

Before Rajan, several politicians, film celebrities, activists and former bureaucrats have also marched in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar, actor Swara Bhasker and boxer Vijender Singh were among those who joined Rahul Gandhi during his long foot march over the past few months.

Vision to 'reclaim that India'

After Raghuram Rajan marching with Rahul Gandhi made headlines, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted: “A strong and sound economy is a combination of growth and welfare. Our vision is to reclaim that India. We are glad that Former RBI Governor & leading Economist, Shri Raghuram Rajan joined the #BharatJodoYatra in our endeavour to build an agenda for the future.”

We are glad that Former RBI Governor & leading Economist, Shri Raghuram Rajan joined the #BharatJodoYatra in our endeavour to build an agenda for the future. pic.twitter.com/WeM0gq9uk7 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 14, 2022

Raghuram Rajan: The ex-RBI Governor

Raghuram Rajan served as the RBI Governor from September, 2013 to September, 2016. He was appointed to the post by the Manmohan Singh government.

In 2016, Rajan announced he would not serve a second term as RBI Governor and returned to academia.

Prior to his appointment as the chief of India's central bank, Rajan served as the chief economic advisor to the Union Ministry of Finance.