BIG: 'Raghuram Rajan Met Me...,' Blurts Rahul Gandhi Brazening Out 'Rape In India' Furore

Despite furious protests by the BJP in both the houses of the Parliament over Rahul Gandhi's poll remark where he dubbed 'Make in India' as 'Rape in India', the senior Congress leader refused to apologise for his statement and instead doubled down to defend it.

During his address to the media outside Parliament on Friday after significant outrage in the house, Rahul Gandhi argued his case over rapes in the country and accused the government of being silent on them, and went to broaden the topic of his attack to also include allegations regarding the North-East (CAB and NRC) and Jammu and Kashmir (Article 370's abrogation).

Moving on to the economy, and referring to it as India's strongest feature in an erstwhile manner, he revealed that he had met with former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan on the same day.

"Today, Raghuram Rajan met me, and he told me that nobody is talking about India in countries like America and Europe. And if at all there is a discussion about India, they don't discuss about our economy but discuss the assault, division, and violence. Think about it, India had a reputation, that the government has destroyed. Does Narendra Modi Ji have an answer on why did he destroy the Indian economy and snatch jobs from the youth of the country?"

Earlier on Thursday, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi's 'Make in India' scheme had failed as it had become 'rape in India' while addressing a rally in poll-bound Jharkhand. His comment comes days after he had termed India as the 'rape capital of the world'. His comments have been made amid growing demand for hanging Nirbhaya's rape convicts and the horrific gangrape and murder of the 25-year old Hyderabad doctor.

"Wherever you see in the nation, Narendra Modi had said Make in India. But now wherever you see, 'Make in India' is not happening, it is 'rape in India'," he said. He has time and again blamed the Prime Minister for the spike in rape cases in India. He also stated that 'India is known as the rape capital of the world' at a Kerala rally.

