Rags To Riches: 88-yr-old Man From Punjab Wins Rs 5 Cr Lottery After Trying For 35 Yrs

In what may look like a Bollywood movie script from rags to riches, the fortune of an 88-year-old man changed overnight after he won a grand prize of Rs 5 crore.

88-year-old man wins Rs 5 crore lottery in Punjab's Derabassi

Mahant Dwarka Dass, a resident of Trivedi Camp in Punjab's Derabassi area, comes from a modest background and won a whopping amount of Rs 5 crore in the lottery on Wednesday. Massive celebrations broke out in the family soon after the news spread in the area as the close associates of Mahant were seen dancing.

He won Lohri Makar Sakranti Bumper Lottery worth ₹5 crores.

The 88-year-old lottery winner expressed his happiness and stated that he would distribute the amount among his two sons. "I'm feeling happy. I've been buying lotteries for the last 35-40 years. I will distribute the winning amount among my two sons and to my 'Dera', said Mahant Dwarka.

Narender Kumar Sharma, one of Mahant's sons, said, "My father gave money to my nephew to buy a lottery ticket for him. He won it and we are feeling happy".

After a 30% tax deduction and completion of the prescribed procedure, the winner will receive the amount informed Karam Singh, Assistant Lottery Director.

"Punjab State Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery 2023 results were announced on Jan 16. He (Dwarka Dass) won the first prize of Rs 5 Crore. After completing the prescribed procedure, the amount will be given to him after deducting 30% tax", he added.