Rahul Bajaj No More: Politicians Condole Demise Of Ex-Bajaj Auto Chairman

Condolences poured in from all walks of life for the industrialist and Padma Bhushan-awardee Rahul Bajaj, who passed away on Saturday afternoon. The industrialist was suffering from pneumonia as well as a heart problem. A month ago, he was admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic. "Rahul Bajaj died today at 2.30 pm. He died due to heart and lungs problems. He was admitted for past one month in Ruby hall hospital in Pune," Dr Parvej Grant, chairman of Ruby Hall Hospital, told ANI. As the news broke out, politicians took to the microblogging site to express condolences to the departed soul.

Shri Rahul Bajaj Ji will be remembered for his noteworthy contributions to the world of commerce and industry. Beyond business, he was passionate about community service and was a great conversationalist. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 12, 2022

देश के मशहूर उद्योगपति राहुल बजाज जी के निधन की बेहद दुखद ख़बर मिली। आर्थिक मोर्चे पर देश की प्रगति में उनका बड़ा योगदान रहा। ‘बुलंद भारत की बुलंद आवाज़’ हर घर का हिस्सा बनी। ऐसी महान शख़्सियत को मेरी भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि।



प्रभु दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 12, 2022

The affordable vehicle increased mobility, eased struggle for getting means of livelihood and became the tool of socio-economic change! We Indian are deeply indebted for his immense contribution to the industry. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) February 12, 2022

Deeply Saddened to hear about the demise of Padma Bhushan Rahul Bajaj. He was among the foremost Business Leaders our nation has seen, and an inspiration to all. We will miss him dearly and his wise counsel. pic.twitter.com/Qgle0AzmjB — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) February 12, 2022

"My heartfelt tributes to Rahul Bajaj ji, a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist and former chairman of Bajaj. I had a personal relationship with Padma Bhushan awardee Rahul ji for many years. Rahul ji, who has led the Bajaj Group for the last five decades, has been instrumental in the industry. May God rest the departed soul and give strength to the family members. Om Shanti," Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on his Twitter account.

Madya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also condoled the demise of Bajaj. "The demise of Rahul Bajaj the Chairman emeritus of the Bajaj Group is a loss to India's business community. My condolences to the bereaved family and the group" tweeted Chouhan.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter to condole the death of the industrialist. He wrote, "Very sad news of the death of the country's famous industrialist Rahul Bajaj ji. He made a big contribution to the progress of the country on the economic front. 'Buland Bharat Ki Buland Awaz' became a part of every household. My heartfelt tribute to such a great personality."

Rahul Gandhi terms the death of Rahul Bajaj as a big loss to India

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the passing of the industrialist is a big loss to India. "Rahul Bajaj’s passing is a big loss to India. We have lost a visionary whose courage made us proud," said Rahul Gandhi. His sister, Priyanka Gandhi, who is also a Congress leader expressed condolence on her Twitter account. "Shri Rahul Bajaj ji made a significant contribution in building a lofty India. He was an unmatched figure in India's development journey and always stood by the values that laid the foundation of a true and independent India. His death has caused an irreparable loss to the country. Humble tribute."

Sharad Pawar said he was shocked to know about Rahul Bajaj's death

President of the Nationalist Congress Party, Sharad Pawar said he was shocked to learn about the demise of the Padma Bhushan-awardee. He said Bajaj brought transformation in society especially in poor and middle-class people with his two-wheel technology. "I am deeply shocked to learn about the sad demise of Padma Bhushan Shri Rahul Bajaj! The grandson of eminent freedom fighter Jamnalal Bajaj brought transformation in society especially in poor and middle-class people with his two-wheel technology - a Bajaj Bike!"

Meanwhile, Congress Party MP Supriya Sule has termed the 85-year-old industrialist an inspiration to all. "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Padma Bhushan Rahul Bajaj. He was among the foremost Business Leaders our nation has seen, and an inspiration to all. We will miss him dearly and his wise counsel," tweeted Sule.

Image: Twitter/@hvgoenka