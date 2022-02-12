Rahul Bajaj To Be Cremated With State Honours; Here's All About Public Funeral Ceremony

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and state governor B S Koshyari expressed their condolences on the death of veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj on Saturday, saying his contribution to the country's industrial development was unprecedented. The Chief Minister stated that Bajaj will be accorded a state funeral.

Rahul Bajaj dies at 83

Rahul Bajaj's last rites will be held on February 13, according to a Bajaj group official. On Saturday afternoon, Bajaj, who was 83 years old, passed away in a Pune hospital.

The Governor of Maharashtra stated that, "The contribution of the Bajaj family in the nation's freedom movement and its industrial and social development is very high. During his tenure as chairman of Bajaj group, Rahul Bajaj expanded the business empire of the group in India and outside."

Rahul Bajaj established Bajaj as a popular brand name by introducing numerous modern management methods, he further added. According to Koshyari, he was very active in expressing his views on matters concerning the country's economic community.

According to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the country had lost not only a brilliant industrialist but also someone who was conscious of his social responsibilities and spoke out on matters that affected the country. According to CM Thackeray, the departed industrialist served as a mentor to aspiring entrepreneurs and counselled the state government on industrial policy concerns.

All you need to know about 'state funeral'

A 'state funeral' is officially accorded in the event of the death of the President, Prime Minister, Former President or Governor, sitting cabinet ministers, governors, lieutenant governors, Lok Sabha speaker, Supreme Court chief justice, chief ministers, and Bharat Ratna awardees, according to home ministry guidelines. For other dignitaries or individuals who have made important contributions to the nation, the central government has the ability to request a 'state funeral.'

The 'state funeral' can involve a gun salute, the draping of the coffin with the tricolour, and the laying of wreaths by mourners, depending on who the dignitary is. By wireless messages or most immediate telegrams, the Home Ministry informs state governments, secretaries to governors, lieutenant governors, chief commissioners, and administrators of union territories of the death of central dignitaries.

According to Home Ministry norms, the Home Ministry releases a gazette notification for 'state funerals.' The Defence Ministry then makes the necessary funeral arrangements. This includes the use of tricolour to drape the body. The national flag is flown at half-mast at various sites during a period of 'state mourning,' depending on who the deceased individual is.

When it comes to funeral arrangements, there are strict guidelines in place. The coffin is draped with an appropriate-sized tricolour, wreaths are laid by mourners, and a gun salute is fired. There are 21 guns fired in the case of a sitting president. A three-volley salute is given to other dignitaries. It was unclear whether Rahul Bajaj will be honoured with a gun salute at his funeral.

"On occasions of state/military/central/paramilitary forces funerals, the flag shall be draped over the bier or coffin with the saffron towards the head of the bier or coffin. The flag shall not be lowered into the grave or burnt in the pyre," according to the Home Ministry guidelines.

Image: ANI