Rahul Bajaj's Funeral To Be Held With Full State Honours, Informs Maharashtra CM

Rahul Bajaj, a veteran industrialist and former chairman of Bajaj Auto, passed away on February 12 at the age of 83 in Pune. As per the reports, Rahul Bajaj was suffering from pneumonia and a heart condition. A month ago, he was admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic. Soon after his demise, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey announced that the funeral of Padma Bhushan awardee industrialist Rahul Bajaj will be held with full state honours.

#UPDATE | The funeral of Padma Bhushan-awardee industrialist Rahul Bajaj will be held with full state honours, announces Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray https://t.co/ln86yFTcBh — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2022

In a statement, Bajaj Group stated, "it is with deep sorrow that I inform you about the passing away of Shri Rahul Bajaj, husband of the late Rupa Bajaj and father of Rajiv/Deepa, Sanjiv/Shefali and Sunaina/Manish. He passed away on the afternoon of 12th February 2022 in the presence of his closest family members."

President Ram Nath Konvid also remembered the late Industrialist by stating that he is saddened to learn of Shri Rahul Bajaj's passing and that he was a doyen of Indian industry, and he was zealous about its goals. He also stated that his career mirrored the country's corporate sector's growth and inherent strength and in the realm of business, his death leaves a hole. He then offered his heartfelt sympathies to the loved ones of Rahul Bajaj.

Saddened to learn of Shri Rahul Bajaj’s demise. A doyen of Indian industry, he was passionate about its priorities. His career reflected the rise and innate strength of the nation’s corporate sector. His death leaves a void in the world of industry. My condolences to his family. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 12, 2022

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had earlier shared on Twitter, saying he and Rahul Bajaj had a long-standing personal friendship. Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar also expressed his sorrow by saying that he had lost a dear friend, while the country had lost an industrialist, philanthropist, and a beacon for future entrepreneurs. Abhishek Singhvi stated that he has known Rahul Bajaj for many years and that he was an old family friend. He also mentioned 'lighter times,' he shared with Rahul in the centre hall.

Rahul Bajaj received the Padma Bhushan in 2001

Rahul Bajaj was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2001, which is the third-highest civilian award. Bajaj was elected to India's Upper House of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha, from 2006 to 2010. In 2005, Rahul Bajaj stepped down as the Group's managing director, and his son Rajiv took his place.

Image: PTI/Twitter/@hvgoenka