In a major development in Rahul Bhat's tragic murder case, all three terrorists who killed the Kashmiri Pandit have been gunned down, confirmed Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh. The development comes shortly after Bhat was laid to rest. While speaking to Republic TV, Bhat's cousin urged the Central government for the safety of the Kashmiri Pandits in J&K and not to force them to pick up arms for their self-defence.

Rahul Bhat's cousin told Republic, "It really doesn't matter whether the terrorists are killed or not, that's not going to bring Rahul back to life. But I would like to call out here that the situation in the valley is not in the condition to have employees to be deputed there till the time there is complete eradication of the militancy and terrorism."

Rahul Bhat's cousin speaks to Republic

He also said, "The young people are employed under the PM package for minorities in J&K. However, now we cease to have them served as trophies for the government to depict that it is normalcy. I request the Central government to make sure that till the time there is eradication of terrorism in the valley, our brothers and sisters who are employed their to be rehabilitated in the safer areas. We have witnessed the mayhem of killing and terrorism go on for too long."

"We need to see it in right perspective. Between 1890-1990, over 5 lakh people left their home not without a reason. The only reason I see for Rahul Bhat's murder was because he was a Kashmiri Pandit. There is continuous policy of religious prosecution. Had his name been Riyaz, he probably would have been alive. He was a noncombatant. He was not carrying any arms and was zero threat to anyone", he added.

"It was a cold-blooded day light murder and the only reason he was killed was he was a Kashmiri Hindu. Till the time every single terrorist is killed, I plead the Centre and PM Narendra Modi to make arrangement for the Kashmiri Pandit employees in the dangerous environment in the valley. We have arranged a peaceful protest near the residence for Rahul Bhat. I would like to urge the Central government of India for the safety of the Kashmiri Pandits in J&K. If nothing happens, there is going to be a pen down strike. I also request the government not to force Kashmiri Pandits to take up arms for their self-defence," he concluded.

Rahul Bhat's Murder Avenged

All three terrorists who killed the Kashmiri Pandit have been gunned down, confirmed J&K DGP Dilbag Singh. This comes hours after Bhat was laid to rest. Earlier, J&K's Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha met Rahul's family, and assured them that the government stood by the grieving family, further asserting that terrorists and their supporters will pay a 'heavy price'.

"The terrorists eliminated today are suspected to have been involved in the killing of Rahul bhat in Chadoora Budgam yesterday," said DGP Dilbag Singh.

Rahul Bhat was shot at by three terrorists while he was working at the Tehsildar's office in the Chadoora village on Thursday evening. On May 13, the country, along with Bhat's family members bid adieu to the government official. Expressing their grief and anger, the relatives of Bhat echoed chants of "Rahul Bhat Amar Rahe" and "Pakistan Mudrabaad", as he was laid to rest.