Rahul Bhat's Distraught Family Seeks Justice; Protests Erupt Over Kashmiri Pandit's Murder

Sadness shrouded the family of Rahul Bhat after the Chadoora Tehsil clerk was shot dead by terrorists in his office in Budgam on Thursday. Distraught members of the Bhat family remained inconsolable, still in denial that Rahul, who they had met only a couple of days back was no more. From the age-old father to the mother all have only one appeal on their lips, the appeal for justice for Rahul, who has become a victim of Hinduphobia.

Speaking to Republic, Rahul's father said, "If he was killed in his office, this means that there was absolutely no arrangement of security there..no safety...We demand an inquiry from the government...We had earlier written to the government for the transfer of our son, but nothing happened."

"I don't know what happened...I have no idea," his mother kept saying to the channel as she sat surrounded by family friends and relatives who have rushed to their residence to offer their condolence to the family, at the unfortunate demise of a 38-year-old member. He is survived by his wife and a three-year-old daughter.

Anger & grief in Budgam

Meanwhile, anger and grief engulfed Budgam as Rahul's mortal remains were brought to the Kashmiri Pandit colony in Sheikhpura where he lived. People took to the streets in large numbers, raising their voices against the growing targeted killings in Jammu & Kashmir. Slogans of 'Pakistan Murdabad'...'Bharat Mata ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram echoed in the atmosphere in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Rahul Bhat was shot at by two terrorists while he was working at the Tehsildar's office in the Chadoora village. He was injured and was shifted to a local hospital, after which he was moved to SMHS Hospital, Srinagar, for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident comes not even a month after two motorcycle-borne terrorists opened fire at a Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper in the Chotogam area of South Kashmir's Shopian district. The victim, identified as Sonu Kumar, survived the attack. The series of targeted killings started in the month of October 2021.