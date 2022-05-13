Rahul Bhat's Distraught Wife Questions J&K Govt; '5 Bullets Were Shot At Him In Office'

After Chadoora Tehsil Office employee Rahul Bhat was killed in Jammu & Kashmir's Budgam, his distraught family joined Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Friday. During the exclusive conversation, Rahul Bhat's wife reminisced him as a hardworking citizen, loved and respected by all. Meenakshi highlighted how Rahul who has joined office under the Central scheme, had refused to be transferred to Badgaun.

"Since his transfer, we were worried about his security. After the killing of the teachers (in 2021), I called him and told him to get back home in 2 minutes. When he reached home, I told him to stay in Jammu and not go back. He even stayed for 10-15 days, after which he started saying that he was getting a lot of calls, and have work pending so he will have to go," she recollected.

'If you are calling them, at least guarantee their security'

Meenakshi questioned the J&K administration and pulled up the officials saying, "If you are calling them, at least guarantee their security. At least one security personnel should have been there. Right opposite Tehsil's office is the HDM office...There used to be so much rush there.., He always used to be surrounded by people...Always tried helping the people..If need be, he even used to give them his number."

The widow of Rahul also recollected how he took her to his office one day and showed his chair, where he used to sit..."In the very same chair, they killed him...A person so innocent, who did not deserve one bullet, was fired at with five bullets."

Rahul Bhat's killing sparks anger, rage in J&K

Rahul Bhat was shot in his Tehsil office by two terrorists on May 12, after which he was rushed to the SMHS Hospital in Srinagar, where he succumbed to his injuries. Rahul is the second Kashmiri Pandit, the first one was chemist Makhan Lal Bindroo, to have been killed in a span of a few months. Mass resignation by more than 350 Kashmiri Pandit Prime Minister Package Employees in Kashmir has been sent to Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha. Kashmiri Pandit employees and families living in the Kashmir Valley protest against the LG administration over Rahul Bhat's killing.

"If the Administration can lathi charge and tear gas the public, then could they not have caught the terrorist yesterday?" said Aparna Pandit, a protester. Meanwhile, Security forces have gunned down the three terrorists, two of whom were involved in the killing of Rahul Bhat. The responsibility for the terror attack was taken by Kashmir Tigers, one of the many terrorist organizations that have cropped up after the abrogation of Article 370. Also, the Jammu and Kashmir administration formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the different angles of the terror attack.